Europa League table after opening games, dates for Matchday 2

Europa League has already started. This past week, the first of eight matchdays from the League Phase was played, and the first 3 points were given. It will take still some time for the best teams in Europa League to consolidate in the table, but who were lucky in their first round of the league phase?

Remember that only the first 8 clubs out of 36 will qualify for round of 16, and teams between 9 and 24 have to play an extra play-off. And with new rules, the position in the table is even more important than before...

Out of 36, 14 teams won their debut games and took 3 points. In the case of ties at the end, the position will be decided by goal difference, then goals scored, away goals scored, number of wins, number of away wins.

Europa League table (as of September 26, 2025)



Panathinaikos (3 points, GD: 3)

Dinamo Zagreb (3 points, GD: 2)

Midtjylland (3 points, GD: 2)

Ludogorets (3 points, GD: 1)

Roma (3 points, GD: 1)

Freiburg (3 points, GD: 1)

LOSC (3 points, GD: 1)

Stuttgart (3 points, GD: 1)

FCSB (3 points, GD: 1)

Genk (3 points, GD: 1)

Lyon (3 points, GD: 1)

Porto (3 points, GD: 1)

Aston Villa (3 points, GD: 1)

Braga (3 points, GD: 1)

Nottingham Forest (1 point, GD: 0)

Betis (1 point, GD: 0)

Celtic (1 point, GD: 0)

Viktoria Plzen (1 point, GD: 0)

Ferencvaros (1 point, GD: 0)

Crvena zvezda (1 point, GD: 0)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (1 point, GD: 0)

PAOK (1 point, GD: 0)

Basel (0 points, GD: -1)

Brann (0 points, GD: -1)

Celta Vigo (0 points, GD: -1)

Malmo (0 points, GD: -1)

Nice (0 points, GD: -1)

Bologna (0 points, GD: -1)

Feyenoord (0 points, GD: -1)

Go Ahead Eagles (0 points, GD: -1)

Rangers (0 points, GD: -1)

Utrecht (0 points, GD: -1)

Fenerbahce (0 points, GD: -2)

Sturm Graz (0 points, GD: -2)

Young Boys (0 points, GD: -3)



When is matchday 2 played?

It won't take long for Europa League to continue: next week, Matchday 2 will be played, alongside Matchday 2 from Champions League, and the debut of Conference League. From now on, Europa League will always be played on Thursdays.

Matchday 2: Thursday 2 October



Roma vs Lille (18:45 CET, 17:45 BST)



Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)



Celtic vs Braga (18:45)



Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)



Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)



FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)



Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)



Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)



Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)



Basel vs Stuttgart (21:00 CET, 20:00 BST)



Porto vs Crvena Zvezda (21:00)



Feyenoord vs Aston Villa (21:00)



Genk vs Ferencváros (21:00)



Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo (21:00)



Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland (21:00)



Lyon vs Salzburg (21:00)



Celta vs PAOK (21:00)



Sturm Graz vs Rangers (21:00)

