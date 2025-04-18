Europa League semi-finals ties and dates after heroic Manchester United comeback

HQ

Europa League quarter-final tie between Lazio and Manchester United will be remembered for the ages. A nine goal thriller, with a five goals in the added time, a record in major European competitions, that resulted in Manchester United reaching the semi-finals and perhaps make up for the disastrous domestic season, with a goal by Harry Maguire at the 121st minute that no United fans will ever forget.

But the truth is that, unlike the predictable Champions League quarter-finals second legs, the Europa League did deliver in thrills, with Lazio coming back in Rome in injury time and added time, only for Bodø/Glimt to respond and force the match to a penalty shootout filled with mistakes on both sides, that the Norwegian side eventually won.

Elsewhere, Athletic Club easily eliminated Scottish side Rangers, while the only remaining German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, fell to Tottenham at home. Thus, the semi-finals ties are decided, and will take place in two weeks:

Europa League semi-finals 2025

Thursday, May 1:



Athletic - Manchester United



Tottenham - Bodø/Glimt



Thursday, May 8:



Manchester United - Athletic



Bodø/Glimt - Tottenham

