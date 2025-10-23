Europa League results on Thursday, October 23: who leads in the league phase?

HQ

The third matchday in Europa League has concluded, and after three rounds, only three clubs stand at the top of the table with nine out of nine points: Midtjylland, Braga and Lyon. Aston Villa and Lille, two of the favourites for the UEFA competition, lost this week's games against Go Ahead Eagles and PAOK.

On the other side, Nice, Salzburg, Utrecht and Rangers are at the bottom with still no points. Roma lost a second match and is hanging 23rd, just ahead the elimination zone, with Nottingham Forest grabbing the first win of the league, and Betis drawing.

These are the results of Europa League on Thursday, October 23:



Braga 2 - 0 Crvena zvezda



Brann 3 - 0 Rangers



FCSB 1 - 2 Bologna



Fenerbahce 1 - 0 Stuttgart



Go Ahead Eagles 2 - 1 Aston Villa



Genk 0 - 0 Betis



Lyon 2 - 0 Basel



Salzburg 2 - 3 Ferencvaros



AS Roma 1 - 2 Plzen



Celta Vigo 2 - 1 Nice



Celtic 2 - 1 Sturm Graz



Feyenoord 3 - 1 Panathinaikos



Freiburg 2 - 0 Utrecht



Lille 3 - 4 PAOK



Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 - 3 Midtjylland



Malmo FF 1 - 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1



Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 Porto



Young Boys 3 - 2 Ludogorets



