Europa League results from Thursday, who has qualified for round of 16?

Europa League teams have finished their knockout play-off phase games, and these eight new teams join the other eight that qualified through the league phase that qualified last month. After the two legged knockout played last week and this week, these are the aggregate results:

Europa League results from knockout play-offs



Ferencváros 2-0 Ludogorets Razgrad (Ferencváros win 3-2 on aggregate)



Red Star Belgrade 0-2 Lille (Lille wins 2-1 on aggregate)



Genk 3-3 Dinamo Zagreb (Genk wins 6-4 on aggregate after extra time)



VfB Stuttgart 0-1 Celtic (Stuttgart win 4-2 on aggregate)



Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 Panathinaikos (Panathinaikos win on penalties after 3-3 aggregate)



Bologna 1-0 SK Brann (Bologna win 2-0 on aggregate)



Celta Vigo 1-0 PAOK (Celta win 3-1 on aggregate)



Nottingham Forest 1-2 Fenerbahçe (Forest win 4-2 on aggregate)



These eight teams join Aston Villa, Braga, Freiburg, Lyon, Midtjylland, Porto, Real Betis, and Roma for the last 16, and will know their rivals on the draw on Friday, February 27, at 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT. There are only two choices for each team, the following:



Ferencvaros vs. Porto or Braga



Stuttgart vs. Porto or Braga





Panathinaikos vs. Midtjylland or Betis



Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland or Betis





Genk vs. Freiburg or Roma



Bologna vs. Freiburg or Roma





Celta vs. Lyon or Aston Villa



Lille vs. Lyon or Aston Villa



After the draw, the round of 16 will take place on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 20 in Istanbul. Are you following Europa League this year?