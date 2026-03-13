Europa League: results from the underwhelming first leg of the round of 16

HQ

The first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 was... kind of underwhelming? Compared to the thrashings seen in Champions League, the results were on the lower side, only "ones" and "twos", with Ferencávros being the only one to leave with more than goals of advantage.

The good thing, of course, is that all of the knockouts are still open for next week. That includes some favourites like Betis or Nottingham Forest, who lost on Thursday, and will have to come back at their stadiums next week, Thursday March 19.

Europa League results Thursday March 12



Lille 0-1 Aston Villa



Stuttgart 1-2 Porto



Nottingham Forest 0-1 Midtjylland



Bologna 1-1 Roma



Celta 1-1 Lyon



Panathinaikos 1-0 Real Betis



Genk 1-0 Freiburg



Ferencváros 2-0 Braga



Europa League games next week:

Wednesday 18 March



Braga vs Ferencváros: 16:30 CET, 15:30 GMT



Thursday 19 March



Freiburg vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Lyon vs Celta: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Aston Villa vs Lille: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Porto vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Betis vs Panathinaikos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Roma vs Bologna: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

