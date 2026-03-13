Sports
Europa League: results from the underwhelming first leg of the round of 16
The good thing is that all of the knockouts are still open and will be decided next week.
The first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 was... kind of underwhelming? Compared to the thrashings seen in Champions League, the results were on the lower side, only "ones" and "twos", with Ferencávros being the only one to leave with more than goals of advantage.
The good thing, of course, is that all of the knockouts are still open for next week. That includes some favourites like Betis or Nottingham Forest, who lost on Thursday, and will have to come back at their stadiums next week, Thursday March 19.
Europa League results Thursday March 12
- Lille 0-1 Aston Villa
- Stuttgart 1-2 Porto
- Nottingham Forest 0-1 Midtjylland
- Bologna 1-1 Roma
- Celta 1-1 Lyon
- Panathinaikos 1-0 Real Betis
- Genk 1-0 Freiburg
- Ferencváros 2-0 Braga
Europa League games next week:
Wednesday 18 March
- Braga vs Ferencváros: 16:30 CET, 15:30 GMT
Thursday 19 March
- Freiburg vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Lyon vs Celta: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Aston Villa vs Lille: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Porto vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Real Betis vs Panathinaikos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Roma vs Bologna: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT