Europa League results from matchday 6: who would qualify tonight?

HQ

UEFA Conference League held matchday 6 out of 8 of the league phase on Thursday December 11, before going on a winter break. The results boost Aston Villa, the big favourite to win this competition according to analytics, back to the top three: third position, with 15 points, same las Lyon and Midtjylland, coming from five wins and one defeat. Real Betis, runner-up last year in Conference League, losing to Chelsea, is fourth.

In fact, the top six teams, with 14 or 15 points, have secured qualification for the next stage: Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Real Betis, SC Freiburg and Ferencvaros. The other two teams, Braga and Porto, with 13 points, complete the current top 8 of the table: those are the one that would qualify directly for round of 16.

On the other side of the table, Nice has alreay been eliminated, having won zero points, with no chances of reaching the 24th position...

Europa League results from December 11



Young Boys 1-0 Lille



Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Real Betis



Midtjylland 1-0 Genk



Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest



Ferencváros 2-1 Rangers



Ludogorets 3-3 PAOK



Celta Vigo 1-2 Bologna



Nice 0-1 Braga



Sturm Graz 0-1 Red Star Belgrade



Stuttgart 4-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv



Basel 1-2 Aston Villa



Celtic 0-3 Roma



Porto 2-1 Malmo



Lyon 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles



FCSB 4-3 Feyenoord



SC Freiburg 1-0 RB Salzburg



Panathinaikos 0-0 Viktoria Plzen



Brann 0-4- Fenerbahçe



Europa League won't resume until January 22, for the penultimate matchday, followed by the final matchday on Janaury 28, which is when we will know the top 8 teams that qualify for round of 16, and the teams between 9 and 24 that will play the knockout play-offs in February.

Are you following UEFA Europa League this year? Who do you think will win this year?