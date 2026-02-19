Sports
Europa League results from February 19: teams that are "almost" qualified for round of 16
These are the results from the first leg of the knockout play-offs.
The first leg of the knockout round play-offs in UEFA Europa League have concluded, and some teams have one foot and a half in round of 16 next month... while some would need a miracle to enter. Among those heavily punished today are Celtic, Fenerbahçe and Dinamo Zagreb, with two or three goals against going into the second leg next week.
However, Nottingham Forest, Stuttgart, Ludogorets, Genk, Celta Vigo, Bologna and Crvena zvezda will have advantage in the second part of the knockout play-off, which will be played next Thursday, February 26.
These are the results of UEFA Europa League matches on February 19:
- PAOK 1-2 Celta Vigo
- Brann 0-1 Bologna
- Fenerbahçe 0-3 Nottingham Forest
- Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Genk
- Ludogorets 2-1 Ferencváros
- LOSC 0-1 Crvena zvezda
- Celtic 1-4 Stuttgart
- Panathinaikos 2-2 Viktoria Plzen
Round of 16 will follow on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 20 in Istanbul. Are you following Europa League this year?