Europa League results from February 19: teams that are "almost" qualified for round of 16

HQ

The first leg of the knockout round play-offs in UEFA Europa League have concluded, and some teams have one foot and a half in round of 16 next month... while some would need a miracle to enter. Among those heavily punished today are Celtic, Fenerbahçe and Dinamo Zagreb, with two or three goals against going into the second leg next week.

However, Nottingham Forest, Stuttgart, Ludogorets, Genk, Celta Vigo, Bologna and Crvena zvezda will have advantage in the second part of the knockout play-off, which will be played next Thursday, February 26.

These are the results of UEFA Europa League matches on February 19:



PAOK 1-2 Celta Vigo



Brann 0-1 Bologna



Fenerbahçe 0-3 Nottingham Forest



Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Genk



Ludogorets 2-1 Ferencváros



LOSC 0-1 Crvena zvezda



Celtic 1-4 Stuttgart



Panathinaikos 2-2 Viktoria Plzen



Round of 16 will follow on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 20 in Istanbul. Are you following Europa League this year?