Europa League results after Thursday January 22 and who has qualified for play-offs

HQ

This is the week of the return of UEFA competitions: after Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday, Europa League has also concluded the seventh and penultimate round of the league phase.

Right now, these are the teams that have confirmed presence on the next rounds: Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Real Betis, SC Freiburg, and Ferencvaros. Remember that the best 8 teams will go to round of 16, but teams ranked 9-24 will go to a knock-out play-off in February.

Europa League results for Thursday January 22:



SC Freiburg 1 - 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv



Brann 3 - 3 Midtjylland



Bologna 2 - 2 Celtic



Malmö 0 - 1 Crvena Zvezda



PAOK 2 - 0 Real Betis



Feyenoord 3 - 0 Sturm Graz



Young Boys 0 - 1 Lyon



Viktoria Plzeň 1 - 1 Porto



Fenerbahçe 0 - 1 Aston Villa



Braga 1 - 0 Nottingam Forest



Rangers 1 - 0 Ludogorets



Dinamo Zagreb 4 - 1 FCSB



Celta Vigo 2 - 1 Lille



Nice 3 - 1 Go Ahead Eagles



Ferencváros 1 - 1 Panathinaikos



Red Bull Salzburg 3 - 1 Basel



Roma 2 - 0 Stuttgart



Ranger 1 - 0 Ludogorets



The last day of the league phase will be January 29, with all matches starting at the same time. The draw for the knock-out play-off will be on January 30, and those will be played between 19 and 26 February 2026.

Round of 16 will take place in March, and the final of the Europa League 2025/26 will be on May 20, in Instanbul.