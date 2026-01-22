Europa League results after Thursday January 22 and who has qualified for play-offs
Results of the penultimate matchday in Europa League - league phase.
This is the week of the return of UEFA competitions: after Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday, Europa League has also concluded the seventh and penultimate round of the league phase.
Right now, these are the teams that have confirmed presence on the next rounds: Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Real Betis, SC Freiburg, and Ferencvaros. Remember that the best 8 teams will go to round of 16, but teams ranked 9-24 will go to a knock-out play-off in February.
Europa League results for Thursday January 22:
- SC Freiburg 1 - 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Brann 3 - 3 Midtjylland
- Bologna 2 - 2 Celtic
- Malmö 0 - 1 Crvena Zvezda
- PAOK 2 - 0 Real Betis
- Feyenoord 3 - 0 Sturm Graz
- Young Boys 0 - 1 Lyon
- Viktoria Plzeň 1 - 1 Porto
- Fenerbahçe 0 - 1 Aston Villa
- Braga 1 - 0 Nottingam Forest
- Rangers 1 - 0 Ludogorets
- Dinamo Zagreb 4 - 1 FCSB
- Celta Vigo 2 - 1 Lille
- Nice 3 - 1 Go Ahead Eagles
- Ferencváros 1 - 1 Panathinaikos
- Red Bull Salzburg 3 - 1 Basel
- Roma 2 - 0 Stuttgart
The last day of the league phase will be January 29, with all matches starting at the same time. The draw for the knock-out play-off will be on January 30, and those will be played between 19 and 26 February 2026.
Round of 16 will take place in March, and the final of the Europa League 2025/26 will be on May 20, in Instanbul.