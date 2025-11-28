Europa League results after matchday 5: Lyon thrashes Tel Aviv; Aston Villa, Forest and Celtic triumph

HQ

Europa League matchday 5 concluded with big results for Olympique Lyon, Bologna, Lille, Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart, with Roma and Aston Villa getting narrow victories. Lyon thrashed Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 and sits at the top of the table, while Midtjylland suffered their first defeat against Roma, who corrected their trajectory after losing two games in a row.

Nottingham Forest also claimed a second win to put them in the middle of the table and renew hopes for a top 8 qualification, while Celtic came from behind to defeat Feyenoord (a rematch from te 1970 European Cup final) to return to the play-off spots.

Here are the results of matchday 5 of UEFA Europa League. The eight teams that would qualify today for round of 16, in the top 8, are Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Freiburg, Real Betis, Ferencváros, Braga and Porto.

Europa League Matchday 5 results



Roma 2-1 Midtjylland



Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys



Porto 3-0 Nice



Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Freiburg



Fenerbahçe 1-1 Ferencváros



Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic



Lille 4-0 GNK Dinamo



PAOK 1-1 Brann



Ludogorets 3-2 Celta



Bologna 4-1 Salzburg



Crvena Zvezda 1-0 FCSB



Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 Stuttgart



Genk 2-1 Basel



Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon



Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö



Panathinaikos 2-1 Sturm Graz



Rangers 1-1 Braga



Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht

