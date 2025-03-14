Europa League quarter-finals ties with dates and times, including Lyon vs. Manchester United

HQ

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals are set after completing second leg of round of 16. The will come in a month, after the international break, on April 10 and 17. In fact, we already know the order and times of all fixtures, with all games except for ones taking place at 21:00 CET (20:00 GMT in the UK):

Europa League quarter-finals on April 10



Bodø/Glimt vs Lazio (18:45 CET, 17:45 in the UK)



Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt



Rangers vs Athletic Club



Lyon vs Manchester United



Europa League quarter-finals on April 17



Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham



Lazio vs Bodø/Glimt



Athletic Club vs Rangers



Manchester United vs Lyon



On Thursday, March 14, Manchester United once again showcased the spectaular form they have in Europe compared to Europa League, after thrashing Real Sociedad 4-1 (with a little help from two penalties and a red card shown to the Spanish club). Another Premier League club, Tottenham Spurs, eliminated 3-1 AZ Alkmaar, while Athletic Club eliminated one of the frontrunners, Roma, to get closer to the final that will be played in their stadium on May 21.

Lyon extended their thrashing to FCSB (4-0, 7-1 on aggregate), Scottish side Rangers won on penalties despite Fenerbahçe's brave effort of levelling the knockout by scoring twice in Glasgow, and Eintracht Frankfurt got rid of Ajax 4-1, 6-2 on aggregate.