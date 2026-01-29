Europa League matches on Thursday January 29 and kick off times
It's the final matchday of the league phase.
Europa League ends tonight its league phase, one day after Champions League, and in the same way, with all matches starting at the same time, as the results of one match can have drastic consecuences for other teams (as Benfica and Real Madrid, for example, know very well...).
As it stands right now, Aston Villa and Lyon are the only teams confirmed to be in round of 16 no matter what happes next.
These other teams know for sure that they will finish in the top 24, but there's a big difference between finishing in the top 8 and avoid playing and extra round: Bologna, Braga, Celta Vigo, Crvena Zvezda, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Freiburg, Genk, Midtjylland, Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos, PAOK, Porto, Real Betis, Roma, Stuttgart and Viktoria Plzeň.
Europa League matches on Thursday January 29:
Here are all the UEFA Europa League matches on Thursday, January 29 (league phase matchday 8):
- Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Real Betis vs Feyenoord — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Basel vs. Viktoria Plzen — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Celtic vs FC Utrecht — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Crvena zvezda vs. Celta de Vigo — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- FCSB vs. Fenerbahçe — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Panathinaikos vs Roma — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Bologna — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- FC Porto vs Rangers — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Lille vs SC Freiburg — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Genk vs Malmö FF — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Go Ahead Eagles vs SC Braga — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Ludogorets Razgrad vs Nice — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Midtjylland vs Dinamo Zagreb — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Lyon vs PAOK — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Sturm Graz vs Brann — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
- Stuttgart vs Young Boys — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT
One day after those matches, the draw will take place to decided the pairings for the knock-out play-offs. Are you following Europa League this season?