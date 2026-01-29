Europa League matches on Thursday January 29 and kick off times

HQ

Europa League ends tonight its league phase, one day after Champions League, and in the same way, with all matches starting at the same time, as the results of one match can have drastic consecuences for other teams (as Benfica and Real Madrid, for example, know very well...).

As it stands right now, Aston Villa and Lyon are the only teams confirmed to be in round of 16 no matter what happes next.

These other teams know for sure that they will finish in the top 24, but there's a big difference between finishing in the top 8 and avoid playing and extra round: Bologna, Braga, Celta Vigo, Crvena Zvezda, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Freiburg, Genk, Midtjylland, Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos, PAOK, Porto, Real Betis, Roma, Stuttgart and Viktoria Plzeň.

Europa League matches on Thursday January 29:

Here are all the UEFA Europa League matches on Thursday, January 29 (league phase matchday 8):



Aston Villa vs RB Salzburg — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Real Betis vs Feyenoord — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Basel vs. Viktoria Plzen — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Celtic vs FC Utrecht — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Crvena zvezda vs. Celta de Vigo — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



FCSB vs. Fenerbahçe — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Panathinaikos vs Roma — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Bologna — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



FC Porto vs Rangers — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Lille vs SC Freiburg — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Genk vs Malmö FF — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Go Ahead Eagles vs SC Braga — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Ludogorets Razgrad vs Nice — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Midtjylland vs Dinamo Zagreb — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Lyon vs PAOK — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Sturm Graz vs Brann — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Stuttgart vs Young Boys — 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



One day after those matches, the draw will take place to decided the pairings for the knock-out play-offs. Are you following Europa League this season?