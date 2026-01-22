Europa League matches for tonight, January 21, and who has qualified so far
Europa League returns today for the penultimate chapter of the league phase.
Just as Champions League has completed the penultimate matchday of the league phase, UEFA's second tier club competition Europa League is also close to ending the league phase this month: the penultimate matchday is on Thursday, January 22, following by the final matchday on January 29.
As it stands right now, Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Real Betis, SC Freiburg and Ferencvaros have confirmed their qualification for the next round. Remember that the best 8 teams will go to round of 16, but teams ranked 9-24 will go to a knock-out play-off in February.
Nice is the only team to have been eliminated already...
Europa League schedule for today, Thursday January 22:
- Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- PAOK vs Real Betis: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Young Boys vs Lyon: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Bologna vs Celtic: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Brann vs Midtjylland: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Roma vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Utrecht vs Genk: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Salzburg vs Basel: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- GNK Dinamo vs FCSB: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Rangers vs Ludogorets: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Celta vs Lille: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Braga vs Nottingham Forest: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Upcoming Europa League dates:
The last day of the league phase will be January 29, with all matches starting at the same time. Then, there will be a draw for the knockout phase play-offs on January 30, which will determine the pairings for the play-offs of those teams in the middle of the table, to be played between 19 and 26 February 2026.
Then, another draw for the round of 16 on February 27, and the remaining dates:
- Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
- Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
- Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
- Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)
