Europa League matches for tonight, January 21, and who has qualified so far

Just as Champions League has completed the penultimate matchday of the league phase, UEFA's second tier club competition Europa League is also close to ending the league phase this month: the penultimate matchday is on Thursday, January 22, following by the final matchday on January 29.

As it stands right now, Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Real Betis, SC Freiburg and Ferencvaros have confirmed their qualification for the next round. Remember that the best 8 teams will go to round of 16, but teams ranked 9-24 will go to a knock-out play-off in February.

Nice is the only team to have been eliminated already...

Europa League schedule for today, Thursday January 22:



Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



PAOK vs Real Betis: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Young Boys vs Lyon: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Bologna vs Celtic: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Brann vs Midtjylland: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Roma vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Utrecht vs Genk: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Salzburg vs Basel: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



GNK Dinamo vs FCSB: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Rangers vs Ludogorets: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Celta vs Lille: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Braga vs Nottingham Forest: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Upcoming Europa League dates:

The last day of the league phase will be January 29, with all matches starting at the same time. Then, there will be a draw for the knockout phase play-offs on January 30, which will determine the pairings for the play-offs of those teams in the middle of the table, to be played between 19 and 26 February 2026.

Then, another draw for the round of 16 on February 27, and the remaining dates:



Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026



Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026



Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026



Final: 20 May 2026 (Istanbul)



Are you following any team in Europa League this year?