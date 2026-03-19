Europa League games today with times and results carried from last week

HQ

The first leg of the Europa League round of 16 wasn't too exciting in terms of goals, but the good thing is that most ties remain open for the second leg today. Only Ferencváros left Braga with more than one goal of advantage for the second leg, but didn't serve them much, as Braga defeated them 4-0 in the match on Wednesday, that was moved up.

The rest of the games take place this afternoon and evening, with Genk, Porto, Midtjylland and Panathinaikos enjoying a one goal lead, will it be enough to confirm qualification later today?

Times for Europa League games on Thursday March 19:



Freiburg vs Genk (0-1) : 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Lyon vs Celta (1-1): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Midtjylland vs Nottingham Forest (1-0): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Aston Villa vs Lille (1-0): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Porto vs Stuttgart (2-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Betis vs Panathinaikos (0-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Roma vs Bologna (1-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Who do you think will qualify for Europa League quarter-finals?