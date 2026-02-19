Sports
Europa League games to watch today: first leg of the knockout play-offs
The first leg of the play-offs start today.
After the first games of the knockout play-offs in Champions League, action continues with UEFA Europa League on Thursday: the first round of the matches that will decided the eight teams that qualify for round of 16 in March, joining Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Real Betis, Porto, Braga, SC Freiburg and Roma.
The second leg of these duels will take place on Thursday, February 26, with the draw happening on Friday 27, to decided the pairings for round of 16.
Europa League games this evening
- Fenerbahçe vs Nottingham Forest: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- GNK Dinamo vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- PAOK vs Celta: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Brann vs Bologna: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Celtic vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Lille vs Crvena Zvezda: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Ludogorets vs Ferencváros: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Round of 16 will follow on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 20 in Instanbul. Are you excited for Europa League 2025/26?