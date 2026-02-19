Europa League games to watch today: first leg of the knockout play-offs

HQ

After the first games of the knockout play-offs in Champions League, action continues with UEFA Europa League on Thursday: the first round of the matches that will decided the eight teams that qualify for round of 16 in March, joining Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Real Betis, Porto, Braga, SC Freiburg and Roma.

The second leg of these duels will take place on Thursday, February 26, with the draw happening on Friday 27, to decided the pairings for round of 16.

Europa League games this evening



Fenerbahçe vs Nottingham Forest﻿﻿: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



GNK Dinamo vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



PAOK vs Celta: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Brann vs Bologna: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Celtic vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Lille vs Crvena Zvezda: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Ludogorets vs Ferencváros: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Round of 16 will follow on March 12-19, quarterfinals on April 9-16, semifinals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 20 in Instanbul. Are you excited for Europa League 2025/26?