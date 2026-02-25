Sports
Europa League games on Thursday and potential pairings before the draw on Friday
These are the potential duels in Europa League round of 16 to decide on Friday's draw.
The second leg games of the Europa League knockout play-offs are played on Thursday, February 26, with some teams enjoying a good advantage from last week. The following day, the draw will be made, to decided the rivals for the round of 16.
Aston Villa, Braga, Freiburg, Lyon, Midtjylland, Porto, Real Betis and Roma will know their rivals for round of 16 tomorrow, and due to how the table is made, divided in two halves, each team only has two options:
- Ludogorets or Ferencvaros vs. Porto or Braga
- Celtic or Stuttgart vs. Porto or Braga
- Panathinaikos or Viktoria Plzen vs. Midtjylland or Betis
- Fenerbahçe or Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland or Betis
- GNK Dinamo or Genk vs. Freiburg or Roma
- Brann or Bologna vs. Freiburg or Roma
- PAOK or Celta vs. Lyon or Aston Villa
- Lille or Crvena Zvezda vs. Lyon or Aston Villa
Europa League games on Thursday, February 26:
- Ferencváros vs Ludogorets Razgrad: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Viktoria Plzeň vs Panathinaikos : 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Crvena Zvezda vs Lille: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Bologna vs Brann: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Celta Vigo vs PAOK: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT