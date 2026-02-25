Europa League games on Thursday and potential pairings before the draw on Friday

HQ

The second leg games of the Europa League knockout play-offs are played on Thursday, February 26, with some teams enjoying a good advantage from last week. The following day, the draw will be made, to decided the rivals for the round of 16.

Aston Villa, Braga, Freiburg, Lyon, Midtjylland, Porto, Real Betis and Roma will know their rivals for round of 16 tomorrow, and due to how the table is made, divided in two halves, each team only has two options:



Ludogorets or Ferencvaros vs. Porto or Braga



Celtic or Stuttgart vs. Porto or Braga





Panathinaikos or Viktoria Plzen vs. Midtjylland or Betis



Fenerbahçe or Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland or Betis





GNK Dinamo or Genk vs. Freiburg or Roma



Brann or Bologna vs. Freiburg or Roma





PAOK or Celta vs. Lyon or Aston Villa



Lille or Crvena Zvezda vs. Lyon or Aston Villa



Europa League games on Thursday, February 26:



Ferencváros vs Ludogorets Razgrad: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Viktoria Plzeň vs Panathinaikos : 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Crvena Zvezda vs Lille: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Bologna vs Brann: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Celta Vigo vs PAOK: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

