Europa League fixtures for Matchday 7, starting earlier this week

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
UEFA Europa League also returns this week for the penultimate matchday of the League Phase. As usual, most games will be played on Thursday, January 23... but not all of them: one match will be played on Wednesday afternoon, and one match was played on Thursday, a 3-3 draw between Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv.
On Wednesday at 16:30 CET, Beşiktaş will host a game against co-leader Athletic Club at 16:30 CET. Beşiktaş, with two victories and four defeats, needs a win if they want to maximixe their chances of qualifying and entering the top 24 (currently 28th). That match was played early in order to avoid two matches being played at the same time in the city (Istanbul).
The rest of the games will be played on Thursday