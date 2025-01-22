Europa League fixtures for Matchday 7, starting earlier this week

HQ

UEFA Europa League also returns this week for the penultimate matchday of the League Phase. As usual, most games will be played on Thursday, January 23... but not all of them: one match will be played on Wednesday afternoon, and one match was played on Thursday, a 3-3 draw between Galatasaray and Dynamo Kyiv.

On Wednesday at 16:30 CET, Beşiktaş will host a game against co-leader Athletic Club at 16:30 CET. Beşiktaş, with two victories and four defeats, needs a win if they want to maximixe their chances of qualifying and entering the top 24 (currently 28th). That match was played early in order to avoid two matches being played at the same time in the city (Istanbul).

The rest of the games will be played on Thursday

Europa League fixtures for Thursday 23 January



AZ Alkmaar vs Roma (18:45 CET)



Porto vs Olympiacos (18:45 CET)



Viktoria Plzeň vs Anderlecht (18:45 CET)



Fenerbahçe vs Lyon (18:45 CET)



Bodø/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45 CET)



Malmö vs Twente (18:45 CET)



Qarabağ vs FCSB (18:45 CET)



Hoffenheim vs Tottenham Hotspur (18:45 CET)



Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ferencváros (21:00 CET)



RFS vs Ajax (21:00 CET)



Elfsborg vs Nice (21:00 CET)



Manchester United vs Rangers (21:00 CET)



PAOK vs Slavia Praha (21:00 CET)



Ludogorets vs Midtjylland (21:00 CET)



Union SG vs Braga (21:00 CET)



Lazio vs Real Sociedad (21:00 CET)

