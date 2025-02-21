Europa League draw: Rivals confirmed for round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals
Manchester United, Athletic, Lazio, Roma... we know the rivals for the round of 16 in Europa League.
UEFA has announced the rivals for the round of 16 in Europa League. After the Champions League draw, we now know the rivals for teams like Athletic Club, Roma, Ajax, Frankfurt, and Manchester United, to be held on Thursday, March 6, and Thursday, March 13.
Viktoria Plzeň vs. Lazio
Bodø/Glimt vs. Olympiacos
Ajax vs. Frankfurt
AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham
Real Sociedad vs. Man Utd
FCSB vs. Lyon
Fenerbahçe vs. Rangers
Roma vs. Athletic Club
Quarter-finals and semi-finals order
The draw has also confirmed the order in which teams will play the quarter-finals and semi-finals (which team will play the second leg at home).
Quarter-finals
Bodø/Glimt/Olympiacos vs. Viktoria Plzeň/Lazio (will play the second leg at home)
AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham vs. Ajax/Frankfurt (will play the second leg at home)
Fenerbahçe/Rangers vs. Roma/Athletic Club (will play second leg at home)
FCSB/Lyon/Real Sociedad/Man Utd (will play second leg at home)
Semi-finals
AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham/Ajax/Frankfurt vs. Bodø/Glimt/Olympiacos/Viktoria Plzeň/Lazio (will play the second leg at home)
Fenerbahçe/Rangers/Roma/Athletic Club vs. FCSB/Lyon/Real Sociedad/Man Utd (will play the second leg at home)