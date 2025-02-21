Europa League draw: Rivals confirmed for round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals

HQ

UEFA has announced the rivals for the round of 16 in Europa League. After the Champions League draw, we now know the rivals for teams like Athletic Club, Roma, Ajax, Frankfurt, and Manchester United, to be held on Thursday, March 6, and Thursday, March 13.



Viktoria Plzeň vs. Lazio



Bodø/Glimt vs. Olympiacos



Ajax vs. Frankfurt



AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham



Real Sociedad vs. Man Utd



FCSB vs. Lyon



Fenerbahçe vs. Rangers



Roma vs. Athletic Club



Quarter-finals and semi-finals order

The draw has also confirmed the order in which teams will play the quarter-finals and semi-finals (which team will play the second leg at home).

Quarter-finals



Bodø/Glimt/Olympiacos vs. Viktoria Plzeň/Lazio (will play the second leg at home)



AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham vs. Ajax/Frankfurt (will play the second leg at home)



Fenerbahçe/Rangers vs. Roma/Athletic Club (will play second leg at home)



FCSB/Lyon/Real Sociedad/Man Utd (will play second leg at home)



Semi-finals



AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham/Ajax/Frankfurt vs. Bodø/Glimt/Olympiacos/Viktoria Plzeň/Lazio (will play the second leg at home)



Fenerbahçe/Rangers/Roma/Athletic Club vs. FCSB/Lyon/Real Sociedad/Man Utd (will play the second leg at home)

