Europa League draw: Rivals confirmed for round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals

Manchester United, Athletic, Lazio, Roma... we know the rivals for the round of 16 in Europa League.

UEFA has announced the rivals for the round of 16 in Europa League. After the Champions League draw, we now know the rivals for teams like Athletic Club, Roma, Ajax, Frankfurt, and Manchester United, to be held on Thursday, March 6, and Thursday, March 13.


  • Viktoria Plzeň vs. Lazio

  • Bodø/Glimt vs. Olympiacos

  • Ajax vs. Frankfurt

  • AZ Alkmaar vs. Tottenham

  • Real Sociedad vs. Man Utd

  • FCSB vs. Lyon

  • Fenerbahçe vs. Rangers

  • Roma vs. Athletic Club

Quarter-finals and semi-finals order

The draw has also confirmed the order in which teams will play the quarter-finals and semi-finals (which team will play the second leg at home).

Quarter-finals


  • Bodø/Glimt/Olympiacos vs. Viktoria Plzeň/Lazio (will play the second leg at home)

  • AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham vs. Ajax/Frankfurt (will play the second leg at home)

  • Fenerbahçe/Rangers vs. Roma/Athletic Club (will play second leg at home)

  • FCSB/Lyon/Real Sociedad/Man Utd (will play second leg at home)

Semi-finals


  • AZ Alkmaar/Tottenham/Ajax/Frankfurt vs. Bodø/Glimt/Olympiacos/Viktoria Plzeň/Lazio (will play the second leg at home)

  • Fenerbahçe/Rangers/Roma/Athletic Club vs. FCSB/Lyon/Real Sociedad/Man Utd (will play the second leg at home)

UEFA Europa League

