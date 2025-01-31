Europa League draw: Pairings and dates confirmed for the knockout play-off

HQ

Europa League has also ended its League Phase. The new format, replacing the Group Stage with a short league and eight games, has left eight teams qualified for round of 16 and waiting their rival, which will be decided after a knockout play-off.

Just like in Champions League, teams ranked 9-24 have to play a two-legged play-off, and pairings are made depending on their placing... with a mix of luck: teams ranked 9 or 10 could only face teams 23 or 24, teams ranked 11 or 12 could only face teams ranked 21 or 22, and so on.

On Friday, January 31, the draw for the knockout phase took place. Each team only had two options, so it felt like flipping a coin, but teams ranked 9-16 were seeded, meaning they will play the return leg at home, giving them the advantage of playing on their turf in the case of added time and penalties.

Pairings confirmed for Europa League knockout play-off



Ferencváros vs. Viktoria Plzeň



Porto vs. Roma



The winner could face Lazio or Athletic Bilbao in round of 16



Twente vs. Bodø/Glimt



Fenerbahçe vs. Anderlecht



The winner could face Olympiacos or Rangers in round of 16



Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Ajax



PAOK vs. FCSN



The winner could face Lyon or Eintracht Frankfurt in round of 16



AZ vs. Galatasaray



Midtjylland vs. Real Sociedad



The winner could face Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in round of 16

The knockout phase play-off will be played on February 13 and February 20. Round of 16 will follow, with those top eight teams having the luxury of missing this round and watching those play-off at home...