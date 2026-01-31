Europa League calendar for knockout play-offs with dates and times in February

HQ

The draw for the knockout phase play-offs took place on Friday, and we know the rivals for the teams that did not immediately qualify for round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. The eight teams that made it were Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Real Betis, Porto, Braga, SC Freiburg and Roma, and will wait until March 12 and 19 for the round of 16.

After the draw, the calendar was made, and we now know the exact dates and times for the play-off matches to take place at the end of February:

Games on 19 February



Fenerbahçe vs Nottingham Forest﻿﻿: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



GNK Dinamo vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



PAOK vs Celta: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Brann vs Bologna: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Celtic vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Lille vs Crvena Zvezda: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Ludogorets vs Ferencváros: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Games on 26 February



Viktoria Plzeň vs Panathinaikos: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Ferencváros vs Ludogorets: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Crvena Zvezda vs Lille: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Stuttgart vs Celtic: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Bologna vs Brann: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Genk vs GNK Dinamo: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Celta vs PAOK: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



