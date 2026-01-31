Sports
Europa League calendar for knockout play-offs with dates and times in February
This stage before round of 16 takes place on February 19 and 26.
The draw for the knockout phase play-offs took place on Friday, and we know the rivals for the teams that did not immediately qualify for round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. The eight teams that made it were Lyon, Aston Villa, Midtjylland, Real Betis, Porto, Braga, SC Freiburg and Roma, and will wait until March 12 and 19 for the round of 16.
After the draw, the calendar was made, and we now know the exact dates and times for the play-off matches to take place at the end of February:
Games on 19 February
- Fenerbahçe vs Nottingham Forest: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- GNK Dinamo vs Genk: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- PAOK vs Celta: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Brann vs Bologna: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Celtic vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Lille vs Crvena Zvezda: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Ludogorets vs Ferencváros: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Games on 26 February
- Viktoria Plzeň vs Panathinaikos: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Ferencváros vs Ludogorets: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Crvena Zvezda vs Lille: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Stuttgart vs Celtic: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Bologna vs Brann: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Genk vs GNK Dinamo: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Celta vs PAOK: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
