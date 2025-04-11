English
Europa League and Conference results results on Thursday evening

All Europa League games on Thursday ended in draws... except for Lazio, who needs a big comeback.

HQ

The week of UEFA Champions League quarter-finals has come to an end. After Tuesday and Wednesday action at Champions League, Thursday was the day for Europa League and Conference League, the first leg of quarter-finals.

Some teams, like Chelsea or Betis, got emphatic wins and are closer to semis, while others, including Manchester United, Rangers, Athletic Club, Lyon, Tottenham and Frankfurt ended in draw and have postponed the knockout to next week... and Lazio, one of the favourites, will have to respond to a disfavourable result.

Europa League results of April 10


  • Bodø/Glimt 2 - 0 Lazio

  • Tottenham 1 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Rangers 0 - 0 Athletic Club

  • Lyon 2 - 2 Manchester United

Conference League results of April 10


  • Legia Warszawa 0 - 3 Chelsea

  • Real Betis 2 - 0 Jagiellonia

  • Celje 1 - 2 Fiorentina

  • Djurgården 0 - 1

Raffaele Conti 88 - Shutterstock

