Europa League and Conference League draws: time, how to watch it and all draw pots
The draw for UEFA Europa League and Conference League takes place Friday morning.
UEFA celebrates this year the Europa League and Conference League draw at the same time. One day after the Champions League draw, Monaco holds the draw that will decide the rivals for the teams in UEFA's two club competitions.
Play-offs ended on Thursday, so we have know the full list on Europa League and Conference League. After that, UEFA made the pots that will be used for the draw, which will have some differences. The good thing is that you will be able to watch it live.
The Europa League and Conference League draws take place at 13:00 CET, 12:00 BST. First, Europa League, and then Conference League immediately after. You will be able to watch it on UEFA's official website.
Unlike previous draws, it will be completely digital: after selecting a team, a software will pick all rivals for the League Phase, with the main rule that there must be four games home, four games away (or three/three in Conference League) and never with teams from the same country, to ensure variety.
In reality, the whole table will be decided after just a few seconds after the push of a button, but the pairings (who play each, home or away) will be released progressively, to maintain suspense... The order and dates for the matches (the calendar) will be released on Sunday August 31.
Europa League draw pots:
Each team will play against two rivals from each pot, eight in total during the League Phase of Europa League.
Pot 1
- Roma
- Porto
- Rangers
- Feyenoord
- Lille
- GNK Dinamo
- Real Betis
- Salzburg
- Aston Villa
Pot 2
- Fenerbahçe
- Braga
- Crvena Zvezda
- Lyon
- PAOK
- Viktoria Plzeň
- Ferencváros
- Celtic
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Pot 3
- Young Boys
- Basel
- Midtjylland
- Freiburg
- Ludogorets
- Nottingham Forest
- Sturm Graz
- FCSB
- Nice
Pot 4
- Bologna
- Celta
- Stuttgart
- Panathinaikos
- Malmö
- Go Ahead Eagles
- Utrecht
- Genk
- Brann
Conference League draw pots
Each team will play one game from each pot, six in total during the League Phase of Europa League.
Pot 1
- Fiorentina
- AZ Alkmaar
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Slovan Bratislava
- SK Rapid
- Legia Warszawa
Pot 2
- Sparta Praha
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Crystal Palace
- Lech Poznań
- Rayo Vallecano
- Shamrock Rovers
Pot 3
- Omonoia
- Mainz
- Strasbourg
- Jagiellonia Białystok
- Celje
- Rijeka
Pot 4
- Zrinjski
- Lincoln Red Imps
- KuPS Kuopio
- AEK Athens
- Aberdeen
- Drita
Pot 5
- Breiðablik
- Sigma Olomouc
- Samsunspor
- Raków
- AEK Larnaca
- Shkëndija
Pot 6
- Häcken
- Lausanne-Sport
- Universitatea Craiova
- Hamrun Spartans
- Noah
- Shelbourne