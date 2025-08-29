Europa League and Conference League draws: time, how to watch it and all draw pots

HQ

UEFA celebrates this year the Europa League and Conference League draw at the same time. One day after the Champions League draw, Monaco holds the draw that will decide the rivals for the teams in UEFA's two club competitions.

Play-offs ended on Thursday, so we have know the full list on Europa League and Conference League. After that, UEFA made the pots that will be used for the draw, which will have some differences. The good thing is that you will be able to watch it live.

The Europa League and Conference League draws take place at 13:00 CET, 12:00 BST. First, Europa League, and then Conference League immediately after. You will be able to watch it on UEFA's official website.

Unlike previous draws, it will be completely digital: after selecting a team, a software will pick all rivals for the League Phase, with the main rule that there must be four games home, four games away (or three/three in Conference League) and never with teams from the same country, to ensure variety.

In reality, the whole table will be decided after just a few seconds after the push of a button, but the pairings (who play each, home or away) will be released progressively, to maintain suspense... The order and dates for the matches (the calendar) will be released on Sunday August 31.

Europa League draw pots:

Each team will play against two rivals from each pot, eight in total during the League Phase of Europa League.

Pot 1



Roma



Porto



Rangers



Feyenoord



Lille



GNK Dinamo



Real Betis



Salzburg



Aston Villa



Pot 2



Fenerbahçe



Braga



Crvena Zvezda



Lyon



PAOK



Viktoria Plzeň



Ferencváros



Celtic



Maccabi Tel-Aviv



Pot 3



Young Boys



Basel



Midtjylland



Freiburg



Ludogorets



Nottingham Forest



Sturm Graz



FCSB



Nice



Pot 4



Bologna



Celta



Stuttgart



Panathinaikos



Malmö



Go Ahead Eagles



Utrecht



Genk



Brann



Conference League draw pots

Each team will play one game from each pot, six in total during the League Phase of Europa League.

Pot 1



Fiorentina



AZ Alkmaar



Shakhtar Donetsk



Slovan Bratislava



SK Rapid



Legia Warszawa



Pot 2



Sparta Praha



Dynamo Kyiv



Crystal Palace



Lech Poznań



Rayo Vallecano



Shamrock Rovers



Pot 3



Omonoia



Mainz



Strasbourg



Jagiellonia Białystok



Celje



Rijeka



Pot 4



Zrinjski



Lincoln Red Imps



KuPS Kuopio



AEK Athens



Aberdeen



Drita



Pot 5



Breiðablik



Sigma Olomouc



Samsunspor



Raków



AEK Larnaca



Shkëndija



Pot 6



Häcken



Lausanne-Sport



Universitatea Craiova



Hamrun Spartans



Noah



Shelbourne

