Europa League: all round of 16 games this week and the next and how to watch them

HQ

Europa League returns this week, with the first leg of the round of 16. As usual, all games will be played on Thursday, March 6, with the second leg the following week, Thursday March 13. And thanks to the draw and the new format, we already know who could face who all the way to the final in Bilbao.

There are great games coming this week, including a very challenging knock-out for Manchester United and Athletic Club. These are all the games from the first and second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Europa League games on Thursday, March 6



AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Real Sociedad vs Manchester United (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



FCSB vs Lyon (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Fenerbahçe vs Rangers (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)





Viktoria Plzeň vs Lazio (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Bodø/Glimt vs Olympiacos (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Ajax vs Frankfurt (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Roma vs Athletic Club (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Europa League games on Thursday, March 13



Athletic Club vs Roma (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Lazio vs Viktoria Plzeň (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Olympiacos vs Bodø/Glimt (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)





Lyon vs FCSB (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Manchester United vs Real Sociedad (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Rangers vs Fenerbahçe (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



How to watch Europa League round of 16

UEFA Europa League, as the rest of European competition, is usually broadcast on paid channels, differing from country to country:



UK: TNT Sports



France: Canal+



Italy: Sky



Spain: Movistar



Switzerland: blue, SRG



Norway: Viaplay



Denmark: Viaplay



You can see the full list of broadcasts here.