Europa League 2025/26: every team qualified so far for the competition (updated LIVE)
11 teams remain to be qualified for Europa League througouht Thursday's afternoon, last day of play-offs.
UEFA Europa League 2025/26 is close to finalize the qualifying process, that started in July 10, following four rounds, including the play-offs played between August 21 and 28. The process will determine the last 11 teams remaining from the full list of clubs participating this year.
36 teams will participate: some qualified months ago through their domestic league results, others qualified after they lost their Champions League play-offs yesterday, and the remaining 12 will qualify through this play-off stage, taking place today, with eleven matches starting from 17:00 CEST, 16 BST, and others at 21:00 CEST, 20 BST.
Well, 12 teams qualify this way, but one of them already did: Brann, defeating AEK Larnaca 6-1 on aggregate last night, as the match was played earlier, sending Larnaca to Conference League.
We will be updating the information as the matchday continues and new teams join Europa League 2025/26.
Every team qualified for UEFA Europa League 2025/26:
- England: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest
- Italy: Bologna, Roma
- Spain: Real Betis, Celta
- Germany: Stuttgart, Freiburg
- France: Lille, Lyon, Nice*
- Netherlands: Feyenoord*, Go Ahead Eagles
- Portugal: Porto
- Türkiye: Fenerbahçe*
- Czechia: Viktoria Plzeň*
- Scotland: Celtic*, Rangers*
- Switzerland: Basel*
- Austria: Salzburg*, Sturm Graz*
- Serbia: Crvena Zvezda*
- Croatia: GNK Dinamo
- Norway: Brann**
- Hungary: Ferencváros*
*Teams that qualified from losing the Champions League play-offs
**Teams that qualified from the Europa League play-offs
Remember that, once every club is qualified today for either Europa League or Conference League (the losers today), the draw will take place tomorrow, on Friday, at the same time for both competitions.
After that, the eight Europa League league phase matches will be played on:
- Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025
- Matchday 2: 2 October 2025
- Matchday 3: 23 October 2025
- Matchday 4: 6 November 2025
- Matchday 5: 27 November 2025
- Matchday 6: 11 December 2025
- Matchday 7: 22 January 2026
- Matchday 8: 29 January 2026