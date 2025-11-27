Europa Leage matches on Thursday November 27 and upcoming matchday in December

HQ

Europa League continues today with matchday 5 out of 8 of the league phase. All 36 teams play today with different situations, but the same objectives: have enough points to qualify for the next knockout stage, be it finishing in the top 8 or finishing between 9 and 24 to avoid elimination.

This is the penultimate mathday of the year for UEFA Europa League, with the next matchday on Thursday December 11. These are all the matches you can watch today, with highlights including Aston Villa vs. Young Boys, Roma vs Midtjylland and Feyenoord vs Celtic:

Europa League matches on Thursday November 11:

Starting at 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Roma vs Midtjylland



Aston Villa vs Young Boys



Porto vs Nice



Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg



Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros



Feyenoord vs Celtic



Lille vs GNK Dinamo



PAOK vs Brann



Ludogorets vs Celta



Starting at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bologna vs Salzburg



Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB



Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart



Genk vs Basel



Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon



Nottingham Forest vs Malmö



Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz



Rangers vs Braga



Real Betis vs Utrecht



Will you be watching any Europa League match this evening?