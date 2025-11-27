Sports
Europa Leage matches on Thursday November 27 and upcoming matchday in December
All Europa League matches you can watch today for Aston Villa, Roma, Betis, Celtic...
Europa League continues today with matchday 5 out of 8 of the league phase. All 36 teams play today with different situations, but the same objectives: have enough points to qualify for the next knockout stage, be it finishing in the top 8 or finishing between 9 and 24 to avoid elimination.
This is the penultimate mathday of the year for UEFA Europa League, with the next matchday on Thursday December 11. These are all the matches you can watch today, with highlights including Aston Villa vs. Young Boys, Roma vs Midtjylland and Feyenoord vs Celtic:
Europa League matches on Thursday November 11:
Starting at 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Roma vs Midtjylland
- Aston Villa vs Young Boys
- Porto vs Nice
- Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg
- Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros
- Feyenoord vs Celtic
- Lille vs GNK Dinamo
- PAOK vs Brann
- Ludogorets vs Celta
Starting at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bologna vs Salzburg
- Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB
- Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart
- Genk vs Basel
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon
- Nottingham Forest vs Malmö
- Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz
- Rangers vs Braga
- Real Betis vs Utrecht
