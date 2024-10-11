HQ

Europa takes place in an alternative future, where mankind has established a beautiful paradise colony to one of Jupiter's moons. Not everything has gone to plan, though, because at the start of the game Europa is almost empty. Only an android called Zee roams around the moon, where instead of people there are a handful of animals and robots, who are taking care of Europa's environment. Zee tries to get himself to a base high up in the sky by using a rocket backpack and some notes written by his mentor. Through this journey, we're hoping to reveal what happened in Europa.

Europa has the same spirit as those great small indie adventures like Journey (2012) and The Pathless (2020). Seemingly empty but simultaneously pretty game worlds offer interesting opportunities to do some acrobatic movement for the main characters like in the games listed above. Zee's rocket back pack is actually a container for air, and you can do short bursts in the air, when pressing the ZR button. More air is gathered from blue balls, which can be seen clearly in the environments.

This is an ad:

Over time, you'll build the amount of air in your backpack, but at the start you don't get much. After the air is out, Zee can glide forward when pressing the B button. In the hands of a skilled player Zee can fly and glide for a long time like an eagle.

Europa has vast outdoor environments, but this is not an open world adventure. When a player moves too close to the edge, a strong wind blows them back to where the story is heading. Europa lasts for a few hours, and offers wider and wider environments to move around in as you progress. Places vary from lush fields to icy lakes all the way to ruined indoor places.

Unfortunately drops in frame rate make the experience on Switch a bit less enjoyable, and sometimes especially the character models for different animals and robots are pretty crude to look at. Animals getting frightened of Zee often end up running into a wall to escape him. On the other hand, robots doing their own thing are interesting to look at, and more information is given in Zee's notebook drawings. The main character looks like something from an anime, and he is just as lost looking as you would expect an android to be while doing his final task.

This is an ad:

Luckily just before the game's release there was an update 1.3.0, which made the framerate a lot smoother. While writing this the latest update has made the experience significantly better on the Switch. Graphics look a bit old, but with really bright and clear colours and visual storytelling the game can be enjoyed in handheld mode as well. Still, some drops in framerate remain. The camera also causes problems every now and then, such as when it points to a wall or a hill.

Europa is a relaxing game, and has no combat in it, but there are some more interesting encounters and puzzles here and there, which makes the overall experience more interesting. Just like in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's (2017) Guardians, there are security measures in place in Europa. The player needs to follow the cables to a switch in order to turn off the threat looming with a laser blast. Zee can use cover, which is found easily enough, and with a fully fuelled backpack it's easy to get out of the way of a blast. After being hit Zee sees stars for a while, but soon it's time to try again. The difficulty level is merciful. This is not a stressful game, but it does have some light thrills in it.

In a few puzzle sections Zee loses the ability to use his rocket backpack, because there are air sucking crystals nearby. Later the player meets flying robot birds, which leave an electric cloud behind them. Touching these birds will bring you down to the ground in an instant, and so should be avoided. These short puzzle sections force the player to use their brains, looking at the environment and using traditional platforming. These jumps have a bit too much lag, but since Europa is so relaxing, they don't detract from the overall experience.

On the other hand, those air-sucking crystals are not that well explained, which is an example of how thin in terms of story Europa sometimes is. Zee's mentor has left notes here and there offering a bit more info and background about how great Europa once was, but these notes also offer something about Zee and his mentor's relationship. They're good for character detail and delving into the mentor's thoughts, but they don't tell the story in a simpler manner.

Still, bringing a human element to a story so elegantly told is usually a success and there are moments when that is the case, such as when Zee moves forward towards the end while listening to his mentor's ambitious but doubtful words echo in his own head. Another big theme in the story is an evolving robotic AI, but it should have had more room in the story. Luckily the player has the additional robots for that in Europa. In sum, there is a good balance between showing and telling, and also some surprises every now and then as well.

Europa is a nice little indie gem, that hopefully gets a few more updates on the Switch. Zee's adventure offers the player adventure and great small puzzles. And considering the game only lasts for a few hours, it's a surprisingly varied experience, too.