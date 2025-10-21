EuroLeague will allow Israeli clubs to return to their home venues, "welcome the recent peace plan with optimism and hope"

HQ

EuroLeague has confirmed that Israeli basketball clubs in the competition will be allowed to play their home games in Israel from December 2025, for the first time since October 2023. Following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, although still fragile, has convinced the competition return to normal, although "Euroleague Basketball will continue to carefully monitor developments, stay in close contact with local and foreign authorities, visiting teams, and all relevant organizations to ensure that the safety and well-being of everyone involved remain the top priority."

After the war begun, Israeli clubs played their home games in neutral venues in both EuroLeague and second tier EuroCup, like Serbia. After the peace treaty signed this month, Israeli clubs asked to return to play their home games in Israel. Those are Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv in EuroLeague, and Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem in EuroCup.

"Euroleague Basketball and its participating clubs welcome the recent peace plan with optimism and hope. The organization reaffirms its belief in the power of basketball to bring people and communities together, and its commitment to contributing to peace through the shared values of sport, respect, and unity", EuroLeague said.

Those clubs are still likely to find heavy opposition when playing abroad, as it happened this week with the football brand of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Europa League.