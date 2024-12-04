EuroLeague shareholders approve Final Four 2025 in Abu Dhabi, with two votes against

HQ

EuroLeague Final Four will move to Abu Dhabi next year. Despite being the top European club basketball competition, the Euroleague Shareholders have approved that Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, will be the first non-European city to host the semifinals and finals of the competition.

As Eurohoops informed, the thirteen shareholders approved the decision. Two teams voted against, Olympiacos and Real Madrid, with eleven voting in favour: Anadolu Efes, Baskonia, CSKA, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Fenerbahce Beko, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, Panathinaikos Aktor and Zalgiris.

IMG (International Management Group) presented an offer that would double gain projections for the event, winning over the proposal of taking it to Belgrade Arena for the next three years.

Thus, the EuroLeague final four will take place at the Etihad Arena, wich takes place from 23-25 May, 2025. The regular season will finish between 10-11 April 2025, and playoffs will last from 22 April to 7 May.

The first six teams in the EuroLeague will go on to the playoffs, and the next best four teams will have another chance in the play-ins. Currently, weekmatch 13 out of 34 is being played, with Paris leading the charts and current winner Panathinaikos fifth.