EuroLeague schedule this week: all matches from Tuesday to Friday, rounds 7 and 8
These are the upcoming matches in EuroLeague this week.
EuroLeague continues this week, between Tuesday October 28 and Friday October 31, with rounds 7 and 8 of the basketball league, in perhaps one of the last few seasons remaining before the disruption of NBA Europe. Despite news about the European branch of the new league getting noisier, the top basket teams in Europe are still focused on the private competition, which celebrated 25 years.
EuroLeague Round 7
Tuesday, October 28
- Zalgiris vs. Virtus Bologna: 19:00 CET
- Crvena zvezda vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:00 CET
- Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: 20:00 CET
- Panathinaikos vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv: 20:15 CET
- Baskonia vs. Dubai: 20:30 CET
- Barcelona vs. Milano: 20:30 CET
- Paris vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:45 CET
- Valencia Basket vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET
Wednesday, October 29
- Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Partizan: 19:00 CET
- Olympiacos vs. Monaco: 20:15 CET
EuroLeague Round 8
Thursday, October 30
- Zalgiris vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:00 CET
- Maccabi Tel Avi vs. Crvena zvezda: 20:05 CET
- Bayern Munich vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:30 CET
- Valencia Basket vs. Dubai: 20:30 CET
- Milano vs. Paris: 20:30 CET
- Real Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET
Friday, October 31
- Monaco vs. Panathinaikos: 19:00 CET
- Olympiacos vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 20:15 CET
- Baskona vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:30 CET
- Partizan vs. Barcelona: 20:30 CET
