EuroLeague schedule this week: all matches from Tuesday to Friday, rounds 7 and 8 These are the upcoming matches in EuroLeague this week.

HQ EuroLeague continues this week, between Tuesday October 28 and Friday October 31, with rounds 7 and 8 of the basketball league, in perhaps one of the last few seasons remaining before the disruption of NBA Europe. Despite news about the European branch of the new league getting noisier, the top basket teams in Europe are still focused on the private competition, which celebrated 25 years. EuroLeague Round 7 Tuesday, October 28



Zalgiris vs. Virtus Bologna: 19:00 CET



Crvena zvezda vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:00 CET



Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: 20:00 CET



Panathinaikos vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv: 20:15 CET



Baskonia vs. Dubai: 20:30 CET



Barcelona vs. Milano: 20:30 CET



Paris vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:45 CET



Valencia Basket vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET

Wednesday, October 29



Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Partizan: 19:00 CET



Olympiacos vs. Monaco: 20:15 CET

EuroLeague Round 8 Thursday, October 30



Zalgiris vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:00 CET



Maccabi Tel Avi vs. Crvena zvezda: 20:05 CET



Bayern Munich vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:30 CET



Valencia Basket vs. Dubai: 20:30 CET



Milano vs. Paris: 20:30 CET



Real Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CET

Friday, October 31



Monaco vs. Panathinaikos: 19:00 CET



Olympiacos vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 20:15 CET



Baskona vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:30 CET



Partizan vs. Barcelona: 20:30 CET

Will you be watching EuroLeague this week?