EuroLeague results from Week 4 and fixtures on Thursday and Friday
No unbeaten teams remain in EuroLeague after four rounds.
Euroleague has finished its fourth round of the largest edition of the competition, with 20 teams, including the presence of Dubai, that earned a big victory against Fenerbahce. Real Madrid also earned its third consecutive victory and tops the charts behind Zalgiris, but no team remains unbeaten yet. Only Baskonia has failed to win any match so far.
These are the results of EuroLeague round 4, played on Tuesday and Wednesday:
- Paris 105-87 Baskonia
- Real Madrid 93-86 Partizan
- Valencia 93-100 Hapoel Tel Aviv
- Virtus Bologna 77-73Monaco
- Panathinakikos 91-85 Lyon-Villeurbanne
- Bayern 64-53 Olimpia Milano
- Olympiacos 78-82 Anadolu Efes
- Crvena zvezda 88-79 Zalgiris Kaunas
- Fenerbahce 69-93 Dubai
- Maccabi Tel Aviv 71-92 Barcelona
EuroLeague Round 5 fixtures this week
There's no time to rest, as Round 5 starts right after, with matches on Thursday and Friday:
Thursday, October 16
- Dubai vs. Barcelona: 18:00
- Zalgiris vs. Milano: 19:00
- Fenerbahce vs. Bayern Munich: 19:45
- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Olympiacos: 21:00
Friday, October 17
- Crvena zvezda vs. Real Madrid: 19:00
- Anadolu Efes vs. Panathinakikos: 19:30
- Monaco vs. Valencia Basket: 19:30
- Lyon-Villeurbanne vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:00
- Baskonia vs. Partizan: 20:45
- Paris vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 20:45