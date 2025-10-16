EuroLeague results from Week 4 and fixtures on Thursday and Friday

HQ

Euroleague has finished its fourth round of the largest edition of the competition, with 20 teams, including the presence of Dubai, that earned a big victory against Fenerbahce. Real Madrid also earned its third consecutive victory and tops the charts behind Zalgiris, but no team remains unbeaten yet. Only Baskonia has failed to win any match so far.

These are the results of EuroLeague round 4, played on Tuesday and Wednesday:



Paris 105-87 Baskonia



Real Madrid 93-86 Partizan



Valencia 93-100 Hapoel Tel Aviv



Virtus Bologna 77-73Monaco



Panathinakikos 91-85 Lyon-Villeurbanne



Bayern 64-53 Olimpia Milano



Olympiacos 78-82 Anadolu Efes



Crvena zvezda 88-79 Zalgiris Kaunas



Fenerbahce 69-93 Dubai



Maccabi Tel Aviv 71-92 Barcelona



EuroLeague Round 5 fixtures this week

There's no time to rest, as Round 5 starts right after, with matches on Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, October 16



Dubai vs. Barcelona: 18:00



Zalgiris vs. Milano: 19:00



Fenerbahce vs. Bayern Munich: 19:45



Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Olympiacos: 21:00



Friday, October 17



Crvena zvezda vs. Real Madrid: 19:00



Anadolu Efes vs. Panathinakikos: 19:30



Monaco vs. Valencia Basket: 19:30



Lyon-Villeurbanne vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:00



Baskonia vs. Partizan: 20:45



Paris vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv: 20:45

