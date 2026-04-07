Euroleague matches for rounds 36 and 37 this week and how play-offs work

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The decisive week of the Euroleague is here, with rounds 36 and 37 of the regular season of the top European basketball competition taking place between Tuesday, April 7 and Friday, April 10. This will be key for teams in the middle of the table to still hope for the play-ins (teams between 7th and 10th).

Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe lead with 23 wins and 12 defeats, followed by Real Madrid and Valencia Basket, 22 wins and 13 defeats. These are all the games you can watch this week.

Round 36 out of 38

Tuesday, April 7



Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Fenerbahçe: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Dubai Basketball: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs. Paris Basketball: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST



Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST



FC Barcelona vs. Panathinaikos: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Valencia Basket vs. Milano: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Virtus Bologna vs. Bayern Munich: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Baskonia vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Wednesday, April 8



Anadolu Efes Istanbul vs. Partizan Belgrade: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST



AS Monaco vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST



Round 37 out of 38

Thursday, April 9



Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Olympiacos: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST



Fenerbahçe vs. Real Madrid: 19:45 CEST, 18:45 BST



Milano vs. Bayern Munich: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Valencia Basket vs. Panathinaikos: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



Paris vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Friday, April 10



Monaco vs. Barcelona: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BSY



Dubai vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST



Virtus Bologna vs. Baskonia: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Partizan vs. Zalgiris: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Lyon-Villeurbanne vs. Crvena Zvezda: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



On Sunday, a delayed Tel Aviv derby between Maccabi and Hapoel from round 30 will take place, before the final matchday on April 16-17. After the regular season ends, the top six teams qualify for play-offs, while teams ranked seven to ten will play the play-in showdown between April 21 and 24.

Play-offs will follow between April 28 to May 13 at the latest, in four best-of-five play-offs matchups. The final four with the four survivors of the play-offs will be between May 22 and 24: direct elimination semi-finals and the final.