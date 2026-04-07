Euroleague matches for rounds 36 and 37 this week and how play-offs work
This week is key to decide the final order of the basketball Euroleague.
The decisive week of the Euroleague is here, with rounds 36 and 37 of the regular season of the top European basketball competition taking place between Tuesday, April 7 and Friday, April 10. This will be key for teams in the middle of the table to still hope for the play-ins (teams between 7th and 10th).
Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe lead with 23 wins and 12 defeats, followed by Real Madrid and Valencia Basket, 22 wins and 13 defeats. These are all the games you can watch this week.
Round 36 out of 38
Tuesday, April 7
- Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Fenerbahçe: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Dubai Basketball: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST
- Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs. Paris Basketball: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST
- Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST
- FC Barcelona vs. Panathinaikos: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Valencia Basket vs. Milano: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Virtus Bologna vs. Bayern Munich: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Baskonia vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Wednesday, April 8
- Anadolu Efes Istanbul vs. Partizan Belgrade: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST
- AS Monaco vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST
Round 37 out of 38
Thursday, April 9
- Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Olympiacos: 18:30 CEST, 17:30 BST
- Fenerbahçe vs. Real Madrid: 19:45 CEST, 18:45 BST
- Milano vs. Bayern Munich: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Valencia Basket vs. Panathinaikos: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
- Paris vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Friday, April 10
- Monaco vs. Barcelona: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BSY
- Dubai vs. Anadolu Efes: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST
- Virtus Bologna vs. Baskonia: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Partizan vs. Zalgiris: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Lyon-Villeurbanne vs. Crvena Zvezda: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
On Sunday, a delayed Tel Aviv derby between Maccabi and Hapoel from round 30 will take place, before the final matchday on April 16-17. After the regular season ends, the top six teams qualify for play-offs, while teams ranked seven to ten will play the play-in showdown between April 21 and 24.
Play-offs will follow between April 28 to May 13 at the latest, in four best-of-five play-offs matchups. The final four with the four survivors of the play-offs will be between May 22 and 24: direct elimination semi-finals and the final.