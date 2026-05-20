EuroLeague Final Four 2026: Times and how to watch the semi-finals and final this weekend

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The EuroLeague Final Four takes place this weekend, with an all-Spanish duel, Real Madrid and Valencia Basket on one side of the finals, and on the other side the defending champions Fenerbahçe facing the local favourite, Olympiacos (the Final Four takes place in Athens).

The Final Four is predictable (Olympiacos, Valencia, Madrid, and Fenerbahçe were all first to fourth in the regular season), but it has had exciting plot twists, like Panathinaikos winning two away matches in a row against Valencia, who responded in equal measure to secure their first Final Four appearance.

In contrast to Valencia, Olympiacos has now five Final Four appearances in a row, but no titles since 2013, while Real Madrid has been in the Final Four eleven times in the last 15 years, winning three times in 2015, 2018 and 2023, while Fenerbahçe wants to be one of the few to win straight titles, joining the likes of Olympiacos, Anadolu Efes or Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Here's everything you need to know about the EuroLeague Final Four:

EuroLeague Final Four 2025/26 times this weekend:



Olympiacos vs. Fenerbhaçe: Friday, May 22, 17:00 CEST



Valencia Basket vs. Real Madrid: Friday, May 22, 20:00 CEST



Final: Sunday, May 24, TBD



How to watch EuroLeague Final Four 2025/26

Fans that want to follow the EuroLeague Final Four live can do it through the EuroLeague TV, with a special Final Four Pass worldwide... except in Spain. Matches have multi-language commentary in English, Greek, French, and Serbian, and the subscription also includes the NextGen EuroLeague Finals games, a parallel U18 competition.

Basketball fans in Spain will find the EuroLeague Final Four, as well as the rest of games, in Movistar Plus+. Other countries include regional broadcasters, including:



Balkans (Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia): TV ARENA



Balkans (Croatia and Slovenia): SPORTKLUB



Belgium: BETV and SPORT 10



Bulgaria: A1 (MAX SPORT 2)



Czech Republic: O2 SPORTS (ONEPLAY SPORTS)



Finland: RUUTU



Germany: MAGENTA



Greece: NOVA (NOVASPORTS 4)



Italy: SKY SPORTS



Poland: POLSAT



Portugal: STV



Romania: PRO TVC



Russian Federation: OKKO



Spain: MOVISTAR (DEPORTES)



Turkey: SARAN (S SPORT)



Ukraine: SETANTA SPORT



United Kingdom: INFLIGHTS, SPORT 24

