EuroLeague Final Four 2026: Times and how to watch the semi-finals and final this weekend
Olympiacos, Valencia, Real Madrid, and Fenerbahçe play the 2026 EuroLeague Final Four.
The EuroLeague Final Four takes place this weekend, with an all-Spanish duel, Real Madrid and Valencia Basket on one side of the finals, and on the other side the defending champions Fenerbahçe facing the local favourite, Olympiacos (the Final Four takes place in Athens).
The Final Four is predictable (Olympiacos, Valencia, Madrid, and Fenerbahçe were all first to fourth in the regular season), but it has had exciting plot twists, like Panathinaikos winning two away matches in a row against Valencia, who responded in equal measure to secure their first Final Four appearance.
In contrast to Valencia, Olympiacos has now five Final Four appearances in a row, but no titles since 2013, while Real Madrid has been in the Final Four eleven times in the last 15 years, winning three times in 2015, 2018 and 2023, while Fenerbahçe wants to be one of the few to win straight titles, joining the likes of Olympiacos, Anadolu Efes or Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Here's everything you need to know about the EuroLeague Final Four:
EuroLeague Final Four 2025/26 times this weekend:
- Olympiacos vs. Fenerbhaçe: Friday, May 22, 17:00 CEST
- Valencia Basket vs. Real Madrid: Friday, May 22, 20:00 CEST
- Final: Sunday, May 24, TBD
How to watch EuroLeague Final Four 2025/26
Fans that want to follow the EuroLeague Final Four live can do it through the EuroLeague TV, with a special Final Four Pass worldwide... except in Spain. Matches have multi-language commentary in English, Greek, French, and Serbian, and the subscription also includes the NextGen EuroLeague Finals games, a parallel U18 competition.
Basketball fans in Spain will find the EuroLeague Final Four, as well as the rest of games, in Movistar Plus+. Other countries include regional broadcasters, including:
- Balkans (Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia): TV ARENA
- Balkans (Croatia and Slovenia): SPORTKLUB
- Belgium: BETV and SPORT 10
- Bulgaria: A1 (MAX SPORT 2)
- Czech Republic: O2 SPORTS (ONEPLAY SPORTS)
- Finland: RUUTU
- Germany: MAGENTA
- Greece: NOVA (NOVASPORTS 4)
- Italy: SKY SPORTS
- Poland: POLSAT
- Portugal: STV
- Romania: PRO TVC
- Russian Federation: OKKO
- Spain: MOVISTAR (DEPORTES)
- Turkey: SARAN (S SPORT)
- Ukraine: SETANTA SPORT
- United Kingdom: INFLIGHTS, SPORT 24