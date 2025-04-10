Euroleague celebrates its final regular season round with half of play-off spots still to be decided

HQ

The final matchday of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague takes place today Thursday and tomorrow Friday, and there's a lot of excitement to see which teams will qualify for the play-offs and which teams will have a shot at the play-ins.

18 teams have participated in the European basketball league regular season, but only the best six secure their place in the play-offs. And right now, only the top three have been mathematically qualified for the play-offs: Olympiacos, Fenerbahce y Panathinaikos.

That leaves us with seven teams currently ranked between the third and tenth place. The good news for them is that all of them have secured their place in the post season, but now it remains to be seen who will qualify directly for the play-offs, grabbind places for to six, and who will have to play the play ins, between seven and ten.



Monaco



Anadolu Efes



Real Madrid



Bayern



Barça



Crvena Zvezda



Paris



Euroleague play-ins, play-offs and final four dates

Play-in games (a single match comfrontation in a short knockout format between four teams) take place between April 15 and April 18. The play-offs, split into four best-of-five playoff series matchups, will take place between Tuesday, April 22, and will end no later than Wednesday, May 7.

The Final Four will take place the last weekend of May: semifinals on May 23, third place game on May 25, and final on May 25 too.