Euroleague Basketball 2025: What's new in the competition and a host of new players making their debuts this season?

A new Euroleague basketball season begins today, with reigning champions Fenerbahce looking to retain their title as favourites. However, their main rivals from Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, AS Monaco, Real Madrid, Anadolu Efes, Barcelona, Red Star, Valencia, Partizan and Maccabi will not make it easy for them.

And yet, there are more teams in the running, a total of 20 (Dubai Basketball and Hapoel Tel Aviv join in this edition), from which the best four will compete in the Final Four at the Telekom Center Arena in Athens after the 38 scheduled rounds.

This year, moreover, almost half of the players registered for the Euroleague will be debutants: Out of a total of 331 registered players, 155 are playing for the first time.

This evening, the first games of the season will begin, with the most eagerly awaited matches being those between debutants Hapoel Tel Aviv Subaru and Barcelona (18:00 CEST), Baskonia-Olympiakos (20:30 CEST) and Virtus Bologna-Real Madrid (20:45 CEST).

