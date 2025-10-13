EuroLeague and other European basketball matches against Israeli clubs to be behind closed doors

HQ

Euroleague resumes on Tuesday, October 14, for matchday four, and Hapoel Tel Aviv visits Valencia, Spain, against Valencia Basket, one of the teams with a better start, with 2 victories and 1 defeat in the European competition (plust 2 out of 2 victories at the domestic Spanish Liga ACB). The match, as many of the fixtures against Israel clubs, will be surrounded by protests, and the club has decided not to seel tickets for the match (Wednesday, October 15, 20:45 CET).

According to EFE, Spanish Government officers recommended that the match should be behind closed doors. It remains to be seen if they will close the stadium, as it is currently being talked, even for Valencia Basket's members, but what is sure is that they've chosen not to seel tickets, so the stadium will mostly be empty anyway.

It is not the only case in Spain: La Laguna Tenerife will play in Basketball Champions League against Bnei Herzliya, and BAXI Manresa, playing against Hapoel Jerusalem in EuroCup, will all be behind closed doors.