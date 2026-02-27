Eurogamer set to fire large portions of their editorial staff

HQ

As you have likely noticed over the past few years, games media has faced difficult conditions, which - much like the industry these outlets cover - has resulted in both closures and layoffs. The latest outlet to be affected is Eurogamer, a legendary publication that was sold by owner ReedPop in 2024, along with other Gamer Network brands, to IGN.

They are now about to undergo their second major round of layoffs since IGN acquired the outlet, according to VGC. This impacts their most experienced journalists and writers, as well as their entire video team consisting of four employees.

The layoffs are not limited to Eurogamer but also affect another IGN-owned brand, Outside Xbox, a YouTube channel with over 3.5 million subscribers.

IGN, operating in this context under the name Ziff Davis, owns Eurogamer, Outside Xbox, and a wide range of other sites such as GamesIndustry.biz, VG247, Nintendo Life, and Rock Paper Shotgun.

Previously, Press Engine co-founder Gareth Williams stated to VGC why media outlets are facing such tough conditions right now:

"In a consumer world where ad blocking is standard and Games as a Service and social media are communication tools where children and adults form their relationships, videogames media needs to evolve and innovate. Support your favourite publications, before you don't have the choice."