EuroBasket: Times for third place match and the final and how to watch them live
Will Germany get gold? Will Finland make history in EuroBasket?
The EuroBasket ends today, Sunday September 14. After semi-finals, Turkey and Germany will fight for gold, while the Greece of Giannis Antetokounmpo will try to get bronze, while Finland, the biggest surprise of the competition, will aim for their first EuroBasket medal ever.
Don't miss all the action today, with EuroBasket final and third-place match dates in European Time and channels that broadcast the matches.
- Greece vs Finland - 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST
- Germany vs Türkiye - 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST
How to watch EuroBasket 2025 finals
Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025 final and third place match live across European markets.
- Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON
- Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS
- Czechia: CT sport
- Spain: Teledeporte
- Estonia: TV3 TV6
- Finland:Nelonen Ruutu
- France: TMC
- Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster
- Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL
- Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS
- Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service
- Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia
- Latvia: Go3
- Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania
- Montenegro: RTCG 2
- Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2
- Slovenia: Šport TV, EON
- Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport
- Sweden: SVT1
- Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR
