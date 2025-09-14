EuroBasket: Times for third place match and the final and how to watch them live

HQ

The EuroBasket ends today, Sunday September 14. After semi-finals, Turkey and Germany will fight for gold, while the Greece of Giannis Antetokounmpo will try to get bronze, while Finland, the biggest surprise of the competition, will aim for their first EuroBasket medal ever.

Don't miss all the action today, with EuroBasket final and third-place match dates in European Time and channels that broadcast the matches.



Greece vs Finland - 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST



Germany vs Türkiye - 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST



How to watch EuroBasket 2025 finals

Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025 final and third place match live across European markets.



Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas



Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON



Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS



Czechia: CT sport



Spain: Teledeporte



Estonia: TV3 TV6



Finland:Nelonen Ruutu



France: TMC



Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster



Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL



Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS



Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service



Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia



Latvia: Go3



Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania



Montenegro: RTCG 2



Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2



Slovenia: Šport TV, EON



Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport



Sweden: SVT1



Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR



Who do you think will win EuroBasket 2025?