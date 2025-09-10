Gamereactor

Sports

EuroBasket semi-finals: times confirmed and how to watch them on Friday

The EuroBasket final four has Finland, Germany, Greece and Turkey.

HQ

The EuroBasket final four defied all expectations: no Serbia, no France, no Slovenia, no Spain. The four best teams of the cimpetition are Germany, Finland, Greece and Turkey. And they have a day to rest as both games take place on Friday, September 12.

Germany vs Finland - 16:00 CET, 15:00 BST
Greece vs Türkiye - 20:00 CET, 19:00 BST

How to watch EuroBasket 2025 semi-finals

Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025 semi-finals, as well as the final and third place match on Sunday.


  • Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON

  • Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS

  • Czechia: CT sport

  • Spain: Teledeporte

  • Estonia: TV3 TV6

  • Finland:Nelonen Ruutu

  • France: TMC

  • Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster

  • Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL

  • Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS

  • Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service

  • Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia

  • Latvia: Go3

  • Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania

  • Montenegro: RTCG 2

  • Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2

  • Slovenia: Šport TV, EON

  • Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport

  • Sweden: SVT1

  • Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR

