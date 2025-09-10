EuroBasket semi-finals: times confirmed and how to watch them on Friday

HQ

The EuroBasket final four defied all expectations: no Serbia, no France, no Slovenia, no Spain. The four best teams of the cimpetition are Germany, Finland, Greece and Turkey. And they have a day to rest as both games take place on Friday, September 12.

Germany vs Finland - 16:00 CET, 15:00 BST

Greece vs Türkiye - 20:00 CET, 19:00 BST

How to watch EuroBasket 2025 semi-finals

Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025 semi-finals, as well as the final and third place match on Sunday.



Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas



Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON



Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS



Czechia: CT sport



Spain: Teledeporte



Estonia: TV3 TV6



Finland:Nelonen Ruutu



France: TMC



Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster



Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL



Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS



Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service



Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia



Latvia: Go3



Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania



Montenegro: RTCG 2



Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2



Slovenia: Šport TV, EON



Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport



Sweden: SVT1



Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR

