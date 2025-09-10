Sports
EuroBasket semi-finals: times confirmed and how to watch them on Friday
The EuroBasket final four has Finland, Germany, Greece and Turkey.
HQ
The EuroBasket final four defied all expectations: no Serbia, no France, no Slovenia, no Spain. The four best teams of the cimpetition are Germany, Finland, Greece and Turkey. And they have a day to rest as both games take place on Friday, September 12.
Germany vs Finland - 16:00 CET, 15:00 BST
Greece vs Türkiye - 20:00 CET, 19:00 BST
How to watch EuroBasket 2025 semi-finals
Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025 semi-finals, as well as the final and third place match on Sunday.
- Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON
- Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS
- Czechia: CT sport
- Spain: Teledeporte
- Estonia: TV3 TV6
- Finland:Nelonen Ruutu
- France: TMC
- Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster
- Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL
- Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS
- Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service
- Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia
- Latvia: Go3
- Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania
- Montenegro: RTCG 2
- Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2
- Slovenia: Šport TV, EON
- Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport
- Sweden: SVT1
- Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR