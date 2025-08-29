Sports
EuroBasket: first results and times for Matchday 2 on August 29-30
Results from matchday 1 on EuroBasket and times for the second matches in the group stage.
HQ
The first matchday of EuroBasket 2025 has passed, with 16 games being played in Latvia (Group A), Finland (Group B), Cyprus (Group C) and Poland (Group D). These were the results:
Group A
- Czech Republic 50 - 62 Portugal
- Latvia 73 - 93 Turkey
- Serbia 98 - Estonia 64
Group B
- Great Britain 70 - 94 Lithuania
- Montenegro 76 - 106 Germany
- Sweden 90 - 93 Finland
Group C
- Georgia 83 - 69 Spain
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 91 - 64 Cyprus
- Greece 75- 66 Italy
Group D
- Israel 83 - 71 Iceland
- Belgium 64 - 92 France
- Slovenia 95 - Poland 105
Now, matchday 2 will continue on August 29 and 30, Friday and Saturday. These are the times in CEST (one hour earlier in the UK).
Friday, August 29
- Germany vs. Swden: 12:30
- Turkey vs. Czech Republic: 13:45
- Lithuania vs. Montenegro: 15:30
- Estonia vs. Latvia: 17:00
- Finland vs. Great Britain: 19:30
- Portugal vs. Serbia: 20:15
Saturday, August 30
- Italy vs. Georgia: 14:00
- Iceland vs. Belgium: 14:00
- France vs. Slovenia: 17:00
- Cyprus vs. Greece: 17:15
- Poland vs. Israel: 20:30
- Spain vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:30
How to watch EuroBasket 2025 live
Depending on your country, you will find the EuroBasket 2025 on different channels, some free to air and some paid. Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025, running until September 14.
- Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON
- Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS
- Czechia: CT sport
- Spain: Teledeporte
- Estonia: TV3 TV6
- Finland:Nelonen Ruutu
- France: TMC
- Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster
- Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL
- Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS
- Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service
- Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia
- Latvia: Go3
- Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania
- Montenegro: RTCG 2
- Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2
- Slovenia: Šport TV, EON
- Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport
- Sweden: SVT1
- Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR