EuroBasket: first results and times for Matchday 2 on August 29-30 Results from matchday 1 on EuroBasket and times for the second matches in the group stage.

HQ The first matchday of EuroBasket 2025 has passed, with 16 games being played in Latvia (Group A), Finland (Group B), Cyprus (Group C) and Poland (Group D). These were the results: Group A



Czech Republic 50 - 62 Portugal



Latvia 73 - 93 Turkey



Serbia 98 - Estonia 64

Group B



Great Britain 70 - 94 Lithuania



Montenegro 76 - 106 Germany



Sweden 90 - 93 Finland

Group C



Georgia 83 - 69 Spain



Bosnia and Herzegovina 91 - 64 Cyprus



Greece 75- 66 Italy

Group D



Israel 83 - 71 Iceland



Belgium 64 - 92 France



Slovenia 95 - Poland 105

Now, matchday 2 will continue on August 29 and 30, Friday and Saturday. These are the times in CEST (one hour earlier in the UK). Friday, August 29



Germany vs. Swden: 12:30



Turkey vs. Czech Republic: 13:45



Lithuania vs. Montenegro: 15:30



Estonia vs. Latvia: 17:00



Finland vs. Great Britain: 19:30



Portugal vs. Serbia: 20:15

Saturday, August 30



Italy vs. Georgia: 14:00



Iceland vs. Belgium: 14:00



France vs. Slovenia: 17:00



Cyprus vs. Greece: 17:15



Poland vs. Israel: 20:30



Spain vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 20:30

How to watch EuroBasket 2025 live Depending on your country, you will find the EuroBasket 2025 on different channels, some free to air and some paid. Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025, running until September 14.

Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas



Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON



Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS



Czechia: CT sport



Spain: Teledeporte



Estonia: TV3 TV6



Finland:Nelonen Ruutu



France: TMC



Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster



Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL



Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS



Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service



Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia



Latvia: Go3



Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania



Montenegro: RTCG 2



Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2



Slovenia: Šport TV, EON



Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport



Sweden: SVT1



Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR

EFKS / Shutterstock