EuroBasket 2025: round of 16 results and quarter-finals fixtures (dates and times)

HQ

EuroBasket has delivered some great thrills and huge shocks in the round of 16 this weekend, including the elimination of two of the favourites: France and, specially, Serbia, which was considered the main frontrunner for the title by the vast majority of people, but have returned home at round of 16, same as it happened last time in 2022.



Turkey 85 - 79 Sweden



Germany 85 - 58 Portugal



Lithuania 88 - 79 Latvia



Serbia 86 - 92 Finland



Poland 80 - 72 Bosnia and Herzegovina



France 70 - 80 Georgia



Italy 77 - 84 Slovenia



Greece 84 - 79 Israel



Finland and Georgia have become the two big surprises of the competition, but only one will stand after Tuesday, as they will clash in the quarter-finals, with confirmed dates and times.



Turkey vs. Poland: Tuesday, September 9, 16:00 CET, 15.00 BST



Lithuania vs. Greece: Tuesday, September 9, 20:00 CET, 19:00 BST



Finland vs. Georgia: Wednesday, September 10, 16:00 CET, 15:00 BST



Germany vs. Slovenia: Wednesday, September 10, 20:00 CET, 19.00 BST

