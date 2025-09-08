Sports
EuroBasket 2025: round of 16 results and quarter-finals fixtures (dates and times)
After some shocking upsets, EuroBasket continues on Tuesday.
EuroBasket has delivered some great thrills and huge shocks in the round of 16 this weekend, including the elimination of two of the favourites: France and, specially, Serbia, which was considered the main frontrunner for the title by the vast majority of people, but have returned home at round of 16, same as it happened last time in 2022.
- Turkey 85 - 79 Sweden
- Germany 85 - 58 Portugal
- Lithuania 88 - 79 Latvia
- Serbia 86 - 92 Finland
- Poland 80 - 72 Bosnia and Herzegovina
- France 70 - 80 Georgia
- Italy 77 - 84 Slovenia
- Greece 84 - 79 Israel
Finland and Georgia have become the two big surprises of the competition, but only one will stand after Tuesday, as they will clash in the quarter-finals, with confirmed dates and times.
- Turkey vs. Poland: Tuesday, September 9, 16:00 CET, 15.00 BST
- Lithuania vs. Greece: Tuesday, September 9, 20:00 CET, 19:00 BST
- Finland vs. Georgia: Wednesday, September 10, 16:00 CET, 15:00 BST
- Germany vs. Slovenia: Wednesday, September 10, 20:00 CET, 19.00 BST