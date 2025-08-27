EuroBasket 2025: opening games on August 27-28 and where to watch them
Don't miss the action from the first two days of EuroBasket 2025, with all 24 teams playing on Wednesday and Thursday.
Today is the day: EuroBasket 2025 officially kicks off on Wednesday, August 28, with the first matches from Groups A and B, in Latvia and Finland. Today will be when the big favourite, Serbia, will debut, alongside eleven other nations including Portugal, Germany, Finland and Great Britain.
The following day, the 12 teams from Groups C and D, including Spain, France, Italy or Slovenia will debut. There will be five matchdays in the group stage, with the best four from each group of six going to round of 16. But that won't happen until September 6.
Check out all 12 matches from the first two days of EuroBasket 2025, with times in CEST (one hour less in the UK).
Wednesday, August 27
- Great Britain vs. Lithuania: 12:30
- Czech Republic vs. Portugal: 13:45
- Montenegro vs. Germany: 15:30
- Latvia vs. Turkey: 17:00
- Sweden vs. Finland: 19:30
- Serbia vs. Estonia: 20:15
Thursday, August 28
- Georgia vs. Spain: 14:00
- Israel vs. Iceland: 14:00
- Belgium vs. France: 17:00
- Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Cyprus: 17:15
- Greece vs. Italy: 20:30
- Slovenia vs. Poland: 20:30
How to watch EuroBasket 2025 live
Depending on your country, you will find the EuroBasket 2025 on different channels, some free to air and some paid. Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025, running until September 14.
- Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON
- Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS
- Czechia: CT sport
- Spain: Teledeporte
- Estonia: TV3 TV6
- Finland:Nelonen Ruutu
- France: TMC
- Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster
- Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL
- Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS
- Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service
- Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia
- Latvia: Go3
- Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania
- Montenegro: RTCG 2
- Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2
- Slovenia: Šport TV, EON
- Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport
- Sweden: SVT1
- Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR