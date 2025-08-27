EuroBasket 2025: opening games on August 27-28 and where to watch them

HQ

Today is the day: EuroBasket 2025 officially kicks off on Wednesday, August 28, with the first matches from Groups A and B, in Latvia and Finland. Today will be when the big favourite, Serbia, will debut, alongside eleven other nations including Portugal, Germany, Finland and Great Britain.

The following day, the 12 teams from Groups C and D, including Spain, France, Italy or Slovenia will debut. There will be five matchdays in the group stage, with the best four from each group of six going to round of 16. But that won't happen until September 6.

Check out all 12 matches from the first two days of EuroBasket 2025, with times in CEST (one hour less in the UK).

Wednesday, August 27



Great Britain vs. Lithuania: 12:30



Czech Republic vs. Portugal: 13:45



Montenegro vs. Germany: 15:30



Latvia vs. Turkey: 17:00



Sweden vs. Finland: 19:30



Serbia vs. Estonia: 20:15



Thursday, August 28



Georgia vs. Spain: 14:00



Israel vs. Iceland: 14:00



Belgium vs. France: 17:00



Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Cyprus: 17:15



Greece vs. Italy: 20:30



Slovenia vs. Poland: 20:30



How to watch EuroBasket 2025 live

Depending on your country, you will find the EuroBasket 2025 on different channels, some free to air and some paid. Here's a list of where you can watch EuroBasket 2025, running until September 14.



Belgium: VOOsport, RTL Club, Canvas



Bosnia and Herzegovina: EON



Cyprus: ALPHA CYPRUS



Czechia: CT sport



Spain: Teledeporte



Estonia: TV3 TV6



Finland:Nelonen Ruutu



France: TMC



Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcaster



Germany: Magentasport Basketball, RTL



Greece: ERTFLIX, NOVASPORTS



Iceland: RUV - Icelandic National Broadcasting Service



Italy: DAZN ITALY, RAISPORT, Sky Italia



Latvia: Go3



Lithuania: TV3 Lithuania



Montenegro: RTCG 2



Poland: TVP SPORT, RTP2



Slovenia: Šport TV, EON



Serbia: Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), Arena sport



Sweden: SVT1



Türkiye: S SPORT, TRT SPOR

