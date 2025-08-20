When does EuroBasket 2025 start and how many teams will play?

HQ

EuroBasket is only one week away! The FIBA competition, returning to the usual four year cycle, even if it takes place three years after Spain took the victory in Germany, begins on August 27. Currently, teams are playing some friendly matches, preparing for the big event, that takes place in four countries: Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia.

The four countries are separated by quite a distance, with Latvia's capital Riga being the city where the final stage will take place. Before that, a group stage with 24 teams, four groups, six teams each, four on each one will go to the round of 16.

Dates, place and teams of each of the groups at EuroBasket 2025:

Group A: From August 27 to September 3 in Latvia



Portugal



Estonia



Latvia



Turkey



Serbia



Czechia



Group B: From August 27 to September 3 in Finland



Germany



Finland



Great Britain



Lithuania



Sweden



Montenegro



Group C: From August 28 to September 4 in Cyprus



Cyprus



Italy



Georgia



Spain



Greece



Bosnia and Hezegovina



Group D: From August 28 to September 4 in Poland



Iceland



France



Slovenia



Poland



Belgium



Israel



The Group Phase is set to conclude on Thursday, September 4, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the Round of 16. It will then go to the final on Sunday, September 14, with the Final set to tip off at 19:00 BST, 20:00 CEST (21:00 local) at Arena Riga.