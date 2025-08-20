When does EuroBasket 2025 start and how many teams will play?
EuroBasket 2025 takes place in four countries this year.
EuroBasket is only one week away! The FIBA competition, returning to the usual four year cycle, even if it takes place three years after Spain took the victory in Germany, begins on August 27. Currently, teams are playing some friendly matches, preparing for the big event, that takes place in four countries: Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia.
The four countries are separated by quite a distance, with Latvia's capital Riga being the city where the final stage will take place. Before that, a group stage with 24 teams, four groups, six teams each, four on each one will go to the round of 16.
Dates, place and teams of each of the groups at EuroBasket 2025:
Group A: From August 27 to September 3 in Latvia
- Portugal
- Estonia
- Latvia
- Turkey
- Serbia
- Czechia
Group B: From August 27 to September 3 in Finland
- Germany
- Finland
- Great Britain
- Lithuania
- Sweden
- Montenegro
Group C: From August 28 to September 4 in Cyprus
- Cyprus
- Italy
- Georgia
- Spain
- Greece
- Bosnia and Hezegovina
Group D: From August 28 to September 4 in Poland
- Iceland
- France
- Slovenia
- Poland
- Belgium
- Israel
The Group Phase is set to conclude on Thursday, September 4, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the Round of 16. It will then go to the final on Sunday, September 14, with the Final set to tip off at 19:00 BST, 20:00 CEST (21:00 local) at Arena Riga.