EuroBasket 2025: all teams qualified for round of 16 and pairings: when do they play?

Group stage for EuroBasket 2025 has ended. The best 16 teams are still in contention, and they will play semi-finals on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday. It was mighty important not only qualify (the best four on each group passed) but also the position, as it determines the pairings going forward.

First, the teams that say goodbye to EuroBasket. In Group A, Estonia and Czechia. In Group B, Montenegro and Great Britain. In Group C, Spain and Cyprus. And in Group D, Belgium and Iceland.

Round of 16 games on EuroBasket 2025

Saturday, September 6



Turkey vs. Sweden: 11:00 CEST



Germany vs. Portugal: 14:15 CEST



Lithuania vs. Latvia: 17:30 CEST



Serbia vs. Finland: 20:45 CEST



Sunday, September 7



Greece vs. Iceland



Poland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina



Italy vs. Slovenia



France vs. Georgia



(times on Sunday TBD)

Who do you want to win EuroBasket 2025?