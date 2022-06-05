Euro Truck Simulator 2: Heart of Russia DLC will not be released

HQ

SCS Software, the developer behind Euro Truck Simulator 2 has announced that it will not be releasing the Heart of Russia DLC for the game. This comes following the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the fact that the developer aims to remain as apolitical as possible, despite the DLC being 6-8 weeks from completion when the invasion started.

Announced in a new blog post, we're told that the DLC was "facing a lot of uncertainty," and therefore the decision has been made to "refrain from releasing the DLC so that it is not perceived in any way as being in support of or tolerance of the aggression."

SCS Software has continued by also adding, "We strongly believe that there is hope for the proud people of Ukraine to prevail and for the suffering to end for all. Injustice cannot and must not win. And, when the time comes for Ukraine to rebuild and heal, then we will endeavour to find a way for our Heart of Russia DLC to play whatever part it can in that healing process, for everyone."

The post notes that in the effort of supporting those affected by the conflict, the previously released Ukrainian Paint Jobs DLC (of which all proceeds go to humanitarian aid) has reached the 85,000 sales milestone.