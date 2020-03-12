Euro 2020 is heading to eFootball PES 2020 as free DLC

Football is coming home once again this summer when the final of Euro 2020 will take place at Wembley Stadium (assuming it's not all cancelled due to the ongoing health crisis), and fans will be able to relive every moment of the summer tournament in eFootball PES 2020.

Set to land on April 30, the Euro 2020 DLC will be a free update for existing players, while there'll be a limited edition version of the game on store shelves, on PS4 at least.

The free expansion will add all 55 national teams and their respective kits, plus Wembley Stadium (and another stadium in Saint Petersburg) will be accurately modelled and included in the game. There's also going to be Euro-themed Matchdays throughout the tournament, featured players will be accessible in myClub, and a Team of the Tournament will also be added for use in myClub once the competition has finished.