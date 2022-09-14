Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Euphoria's Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla

      And Cailee Spaeny will take on the titular role.

      HQ

      Baz Luhrmann's Elvis only debuted a few months ago, offering up a biopic take on the King of Rock and Roll's life, with Austin Butler playing the titular and massively famous musician. But, Elvis will soon be back on the big screen in the form of a movie coming from Sofia Coppola, which actually doesn't revolve around the famed artist, but rather his wife, Priscilla Presley.

      The movie will be based on the 1985 book produced by Priscilla, which looked into her life with Elvis, and the script itself has been adapted by Coppola. As for who will be starring in the movie and portraying the leading characters of the titular Priscilla, and Elvis, Deadline has dished the details on this.

      It is said that Cailee Spaeny will take on the role of Priscilla, whereas Euphoria's Jacob Elordi will try his hand at becoming the King, Elvis.

      As for when the movie will enter production, the report adds that the aim is get going sometime this autumn.

