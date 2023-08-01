Euphoria's Angus Cloud has died

HQ

Angus Cloud, the young actor known best for portraying Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in HBO's Euphoria, has unfortunately passed away.

TMZ first reported the news, noting that the actor had been struggling with overcoming the grief of having to bury his father last week, something he had been doing while staying at his family's home in Oakland, California.

The actor's family has released a statement regarding Cloud's passing, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

There is no firm cause of death as of yet, but local police have launched an investigation.