Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Euphoria's Angus Cloud has died

The young actor was only 25 years old.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Angus Cloud, the young actor known best for portraying Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in HBO's Euphoria, has unfortunately passed away.

TMZ first reported the news, noting that the actor had been struggling with overcoming the grief of having to bury his father last week, something he had been doing while staying at his family's home in Oakland, California.

The actor's family has released a statement regarding Cloud's passing, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

There is no firm cause of death as of yet, but local police have launched an investigation.

Euphoria's Angus Cloud has died


Loading next content