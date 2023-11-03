Euphoria returns with the third season in 2025

Euphoria has become something of a popcultural phenomenon in very short time since it premiered in 2019, and several of the actors in the show have become some of the hottest young stars in Hollywood, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi.

Season two ended very dramatically early last year and since then, the fans have been waiting for the third season, with most hoping that it would return in 2024. But that won't happen. HBO chief Casey Bloys revealed during a presentation in New York City that we will have to wait until 2025.

We assume all the strikes recently has played into this decision, although it should be mentioned quite a bit of drama for the show as well as the actor Angus Cloud tragically died earlier this year and some of the actors (most notably Barbie Ferreira) have been openly critical of the show as well.

Are you looking forward to more Euphoria?

Thanks Deadline