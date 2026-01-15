Euphoria returns on April 13 and we have the first trailer

HQ

It's been over four years since we last saw the Euphoria cast, and the plan was originally to shoot a third season in 2023. But a bunch of the actors have become some of the hottest names in Hollywood right now, then we had that huge Hollywood strike, and one of the actors (Angus Cloud) who had a key role passed away.

This has meant that a long time has passed and the script has had to be rewritten, but in April it will finally be time for Rue (Zendaya), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Jules (Hunter Schafer), and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) to continue their life stories. And now we finally know when, thanks to a first trailer that reveals that season three starts on April 13 - which probably means the day after for us in Europe.

The characters have obviously gotten older and a lot has happened since we last saw them, and it looks like it's going to be a more action-packed story this time around. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think of the new direction.

HQ