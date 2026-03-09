EU will sign defence partnerships with Australia, Iceland, and Ghana this week, Kallas announces

HQ

The European Union is set to formalize defence partnerships with Australia, Iceland, and Ghana, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Monday in Brussels. She says these agreements are part of a broader effort to diversify international partnerships amid growing global security risks.

Speaking at the EU Ambassadors Conference, Kallas highlighted the link between the crises in the Middle East and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, emphasizing that both reflect the erosion of international law. "A growing number of countries around the globe are seeking to diversify their partnerships to manage the heightened risk," she said.

The new partnerships aim to strengthen defence cooperation, ensure readiness against emerging threats, and promote shared security interests across multiple regions. Kallas added that many other countries have expressed interest in joining similar initiatives, signaling a shift toward broader EU-led defence collaboration beyond Europe.

As she states on social media:

We see a new world order characterized by competition and coercive power politics, featuring military powers, who aim to establish spheres of influence. How we respond to this moment will define us. Our degree of success depends on how we deliver under our priorities and rally international support. Extract of my speech at our EU Ambassadors Conference HERE.