EU warns US against raising tariffs after Supreme Court ruling: "A deal is a deal"

HQ

The European Commission has demanded that the United States honour the terms of last year's EU-US trade agreement after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, prompting him to impose new global tariffs.

Following the court's ruling, Trump introduced temporary tariffs of 10% on imports, later raising them to 15%. Brussels responded with unusually strong language, saying Washington must provide "full clarity" on its next steps and warning that the current situation undermines the "fair, balanced and mutually beneficial" trade relationship agreed by both sides. "A deal is a deal," the Commission said.

Maros Sefcovic and Ursula von der Leyen // Shutterstock

Under the 2025 agreement, most EU goods entering the US were subject to a 15% tariff ceiling, with some sectors such as aircraft and spare parts enjoying zero-tariff treatment. In return, the EU reduced duties on a range of US products and shelved plans for retaliatory measures. It remains unclear whether the new US tariffs override those terms or could be added on top of existing most-favoured-nation duties.

The Commission warned that unpredictable tariff shifts risk disrupting global markets and eroding business confidence. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has already discussed the issue with senior US trade officials as Brussels seeks assurances that European exporters will not face additional barriers beyond what was previously agreed...